The league said that the NFL Players Association represented the three players during a review “into the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status.” The review, the NFL said, “supported those allegations and found that the three players violated the protocols” developed by the league and NFLPA.
“The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority,” the league and NFLPA said in a joint written statement. “The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.”
Brown’s suspension comes after a report that he obtained a fake vaccination card to evade league protocols for unvaccinated players. The league and the NFLPA investigated the matter after a former live-in chef for Brown alleged that Brown obtained the fake vaccination card.
“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established,” the Buccaneers said in a written statement. “We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.”
None of the players was immediately available to comment.
Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, had said when the accusation first was reported last month that Brown had expressed that he was vaccinated. The Buccaneers said then that “no irregularities were observed” in the vaccination cards submitted by the team’s players.
The chef, Steven Ruiz, initially made the allegation last month in a report by the Tampa Bay Times. Ruiz also told the paper that Brown owed him $10,000. The NFL said at the time that it had been in contact with the Buccaneers and would review the matter.
