“It was always just such a presence for me in my life,” Pry said of Virginia Tech during a news conference Thursday morning in Blacksburg, Va., while sitting on the dais with Athletic Director Whit Babcock and school president Timothy D. Sands. “It certainly was a special place to be.”
Pry’s contract is for six years starting at $4 million and escalates to $5 million by the end of the deal. He becomes the third coach in less than a month at Virginia Tech, following Justin Fuente, who parted ways with the school in a mutual agreement in mid-November, and interim coach J.C. Price. Unlike Fuente, Pry’s ties to Virginia Tech are long-standing and sentimental.
Pry attended youth football camp at Virginia Tech in the 1980s, dreaming of playing for legendary coach Frank Beamer, who was beginning to transform the school in the southwestern portion of the commonwealth into a national power.
Pry wound up playing at the University at Buffalo, and after two years as an assistant at East Stroudsburg coaching outside linebackers and defensive backs, he arrived at Virginia Tech helping to oversee the defensive line. His first year with the Hokies in 1995 included coaching Price, then a standout defensive lineman.
Pry and Price both fondly recalled that season when the Hokies began 0-2 before beating Miami for the first time in program history on the way to 10 consecutive victories, a Big East championship and dismantling Texas, 28-10, in the Sugar Bowl.
Pry indicated Price would remain on his staff as an associate head coach working with the defensive line and oversee the team for its bowl game.
“I look back and say it was the break in my career in this profession,” Pry said of his first job at Virginia Tech, adding he had mailed dozens of letters to Billy Hite, then a Hokies assistant, about his aspirations to coach there. “It has really helped me the most, getting around these guys and being in a place like this.”
Even after departing for other stops, all in the south until following Coach James Franklin to Penn State from Vanderbilt, Pry said he kept an eye on Virginia Tech. In recent years Pry spurned other potential head coaching opportunities, preferring to wait for the ideal fit.
That moment arrived when the Hokies had a vacancy, with athletic department officials seeking a replacement not only possessing a comprehensive coaching acumen but also an affinity to engage with the community in Blacksburg, much like Beamer had done.
During his news conference Pry repeatedly spoke of the fan base’s import to Virginia Tech and how special Lane Stadium can be, particularly during night games facing a high profile opponent. One of Pry’s first stops after landing in Blacksburg was to walk onto the 50-yard line at Lane Stadium, soaking in the many memories.
“When you’re in a good place with good people, it’s hard to leave,” Pry said. “I’m not going to say it was easy leaving Penn State, to leave James, but this was the right opportunity.”
Pry’s credentials with the Nittany Lions included finishing seventh in major college football in scoring defense (16.8 points per game) this season. Penn State also ranked fourth in red-zone defense, where opponents scored 15 touchdowns in 42 trips.
Directing a stout red-zone defense in part made Pry particularly attractive to Virginia Tech given the Hokies were near the bottom of the ACC in that category. That shortcoming contributed to Virginia Tech losing three games by narrow margins in the closing stages this season.
The Nittany Lions finished 36th in total defense (344.3 yards per game), 34th in pass defense (208.3) and 43rd in run defense (136.0), with robust showings in marquee matchups such as a 16-10 win against Wisconsin to open the season and a 23-20 loss to then-No. 3 Iowa in which the Hawkeyes managed 305 yards of total offense.
Pry’s coaching background includes working with Bud Foster, the former longtime Hokies defensive coordinator hailed for installing the famed Lunch Pail defense that came to the define the unit’s rugged, swarming approach.
His association with Foster and Beamer also has earned Pry instant acceptance and credibility among a fan base that grew increasingly disenchanted with the disconnect between them and the former administration.
Beamer and Foster attended Thursday’s news conference, and Pry paused several times during his opening remarks while choking back tears in expressing his gratitude to them for taking a chance on him as a fledgling assistant.
“It certainly plays a role,” Babcock said of Pry’s ties to the program. “Because again you want somebody to run to the job, not that it’s just a great job, but I want to be there because it’s Virginia Tech. … It is nice to see this place reunited. We’re not any good when we’re divided, so hopefully this is a step in the right direction.”