Mendenhall was visibly shaken in his most recent media address in the wake of the Cavaliers’ 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday at Scott Stadium. It was the Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive defeat.
Mendenhall, who arrived in Charlottesville after averaging nine wins per season over 11 years at Brigham Young, has a 36-38 record with the Cavaliers but is 34-28 since 2017, including winning records in 2018 and 2019. Virginia had four consecutive losing seasons before Mendenhall’s arrival.
“He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program but elevating the expectations for the program,” Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said in a statement. “He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach, and his impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.”