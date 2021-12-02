The sound of a puck clanging into the metal post echoed throughout Capital One Arena not once but twice in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout loss Thursday night to the Chicago Blackhawks. On each of the Capitals’ first two attempts, the metalwork came to the aid of Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. On the third, against captain Alex Ovechkin, Fleury needed only his pads to secure the win.