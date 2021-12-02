This column will give out three picks per week: a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which basically can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
The favorite
Mountain West championship game: San Diego State (-6) vs. Utah State, 3 p.m. Saturday, Fox
The Aggies won six of seven to close the season, but let’s look at who those wins came against: UNLV (114th in overall SP+ efficiency), Colorado State (89th), Hawaii (87th), New Mexico State (128th), San José State (86th) and New Mexico (121st). The one loss over that stretch was against Wyoming, which also had the best defense of Utah State’s final seven regular season foes and held the Aggies to two first-quarter touchdowns in a 44-17 blowout.
The Aztecs are a step up in class, particularly with a defense that ranks fifth nationally in success rate and ninth in SP+. Utah State ranks 105th in offensive success rate and relies far too much on explosive plays — the Aggies rank third nationally in scrimmage plays of at least 30 yards and fourth in scrimmage plays of at least 40 yards. San Diego State is seventh nationally in limiting explosive rushing plays and 26th in limiting explosive passing plays. Only six teams — five from Power Five conferences plus possible playoff participant Cincinnati — have allowed fewer scrimmage plays of at least 20 yards.
San Diego State’s offense will neither excite nor surprise anyone: The Aztecs average 5.05 yards per play (106th nationally) and run the ball 60.6 percent of the time (16th nationally). But Utah State couldn’t stop the two competent teams on its schedule with similar profiles, surrendering a combined 800 rushing yards to Air Force and Wyoming. The Aggies are a comfortable fade here.
The underdog
Pac-12 championship game: Oregon (+2.5) vs. Utah, 8 p.m. Friday, ABC
With such a limited schedule this weekend, finding an underdog with a true edge is a bit of a challenge. But we’ll go with the Ducks.
The Utes’ 38-7 demolition of Oregon on Nov. 20 ended the Ducks’ playoff hopes, so the revenge factor will get lots of play this week. But that’s not why I’m siding with Oregon to cover. For one, how on earth does one measure “revenge”? For another, one could say that Utah also has at least a little bit of payback on its mind: Two years ago, Oregon ended the Utes’ playoff hopes with a 37-15 win in this very game.
Instead, I’m going to point to the fact that these two teams are very similar statistically, particularly on offense: Utah is 16th in overall SP+, and Oregon is 19th; Utah’s offense is 19th in SP+, and Oregon’s is 18th; Utah runs the ball 56.11 percent of the time, and Oregon runs it 56.81 percent of the time. The difference in the first meeting — which was played in Salt Lake City — was that the Utes jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and knocked the Ducks off their offensive game plan. Among those points was a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to end the first half, the only such score Oregon allowed this season and one that must have made for a particularly demoralized locker room.
The Ducks also were without wide receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd in that first game against Utah, and neither will play Friday night because of injuries. But Devon Williams and Kris Hutson have stepped in admirably, combining for 22 catches, 369 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions over the past two games.
With such evenly matched teams, we’ll gladly take the points for a neutral-site game (in Las Vegas). Give us the Ducks here.
The wild card
ACC championship game: Pittsburgh (-3) vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m. Saturday, ABC
Out of all the Power Five teams playing this weekend, the Demon Deacons have the worst defense, ranking 90th in SP+. They have given up at least 34 points in six of their past eight games, and the two opponent outliers over that stretch belong to Duke and Boston College, neither of whom are all that efficient on offense.
With Heisman Trophy hopeful Kenny Pickett leading the way, the Panthers will be the best offensive team Wake Forest has seen all season. Pitt ranks sixth nationally in predicted points added per play, which is a fancy way of saying “offense good.” Wake Forest’s defense ranks 101st in that category and 105th in success rate.
Sure, the Demon Deacons’ unique mesh-point run-pass-option attack could give the Panthers’ defense some issues this week: Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi this week called them “the masters of RPOs.” But Wake Forest also gave up 26 sacks in ACC play this season; only North Carolina and Virginia gave up more. Clemson brought down quarterback Sam Hartman seven times in the Tigers’ 48-27 win Nov. 20 (and giving up 48 points to a Clemson offense that’s been stuck in the mud all season isn’t a good sign for Wake’s defense here).
The Panthers have 46 sacks this season, second nationally. They had a combined 10 sacks in wins over North Carolina and Virginia. With an offense that Wake will struggle to slow and a defense that will get enough stops, Pitt is the pick.