Instead, I’m going to point to the fact that these two teams are very similar statistically, particularly on offense: Utah is 16th in overall SP+, and Oregon is 19th; Utah’s offense is 19th in SP+, and Oregon’s is 18th; Utah runs the ball 56.11 percent of the time, and Oregon runs it 56.81 percent of the time. The difference in the first meeting — which was played in Salt Lake City — was that the Utes jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and knocked the Ducks off their offensive game plan. Among those points was a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown to end the first half, the only such score Oregon allowed this season and one that must have made for a particularly demoralized locker room.