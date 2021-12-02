The overtime rules
The NCAA has capped the number of traditional overtime periods — in which each team gets the ball at the 25-yard line and tries to score — at two. If the score is still tied after two such periods, each team alternates two-point conversion attempts from the 3-yard line until one team scores and stops the other from doing so.
Teams also must attempt a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime period.
Why were the new overtime rules created?
Ties were a part of college football until 1996, when regular season games first were allowed to have as many overtime periods as needed to settle scoring deadlocks. But high-profile games with excessive numbers of overtimes — one 2018 contest between Texas A&M and LSU needed seven of them before the Aggies won, 74-72, in a game that left several players injured — combined with growing concerns about player safety led the NCAA to consider providing a quicker way to resolve ties.
In 2019, the NCAA changed its overtime rules: Games now were allowed to have four normal overtime periods before resorting to two-point conversion attempts, and teams had to start going for two after touchdowns beginning in the third overtime period. But starting this season, the NCAA further limited the number of normal overtime periods to two before beginning the two-point shootout, and teams must go for two after touchdowns starting in the second overtime.
What has been the reaction to the new overtime rules?
Though there already had been two Football Bowl Subdivision games featuring the new two-point shootout, Penn State and Illinois became the poster children of the new rules when they met Oct. 23. The score was tied at 10 after four quarters, 13 after the first overtime period and 16 after the second. The extra periods that followed were master classes in two-point futility, as the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini combined to fail on 10 straight attempts. Both teams then converted in the eighth overtime before Illinois stopped Penn State in the ninth and scored to finally win, 20-18.
The nine overtimes were the most in FBS history.
Alabama and Auburn also tested out the two-point shootout Saturday. This time, it took only two rounds of two-point attempts to decide the winner, but it still left observers wondering if the two-point shootout was the best way to resolve ties. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg called it “completely contrived nonsense.” Daren Stoltzfus, sports director at WESH-TV in Orlando, described it as “CFB home run derby.”
Others have argued that the shootout is better than the alternative, namely excessive overtime possessions. Stanford Coach David Shaw, who is also the chairman of the NCAA Football Rules Committee, told The Washington Post in October — after the infamous Penn State-Illinois game — that he recalled watching that 2018 game between LSU and Texas A&M and described it as “exciting” but “not good” because of the number of players who were injured.
“Our shootout still involves the offense and the defense,” Shaw said, comparing it favorably to penalty kicks in soccer, where most of the players are not involved. “It still involves the majority of players. Everybody has an opportunity to score and to stop a score, with your team. It’s shorter. It’s safer.”
The seven-overtime LSU-Texas A&M game featured a combined 197 plays and took 4 hours 53 minutes to complete. This year’s Penn State-Illinois game had 46 fewer plays and took 46 fewer minutes to complete despite having two more overtime periods. In the eyes of those who crafted them, the new overtime rules worked as intended.
“The rule is centered around player health and safety,” Steve Shaw, the NCAA secretary-rules editor for football and the national coordinator of officials, told NCAA.org after the Penn State-Illinois game. “When you’ve had 60 minutes and two overtime periods and still haven’t determined a winner, it’s time to get the student-athletes off the field.”
Any further changes to the overtime rules must be proposed by the NCAA Football Rules Committee and approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, a process that takes place in the spring.