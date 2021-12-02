Though there already had been two Football Bowl Subdivision games featuring the new two-point shootout, Penn State and Illinois became the poster children of the new rules when they met Oct. 23. The score was tied at 10 after four quarters, 13 after the first overtime period and 16 after the second. The extra periods that followed were master classes in two-point futility, as the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini combined to fail on 10 straight attempts. Both teams then converted in the eighth overtime before Illinois stopped Penn State in the ninth and scored to finally win, 20-18.