The Cowboys have lost two straight and three of their last four games, and their lead in the NFC East has been trimmed to two games over the second-place Washington Football Team. The Cowboys committed 14 penalties for 166 yards in their Thanksgiving loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. They were particularly susceptible to defensive pass interference calls, which led owner Jerry Jones to lament that the Raiders simply were throwing the ball up into the air and maneuvering for penalties.