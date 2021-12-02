Across Maryland this fall, experience has been thin after the coronavirus pandemic prompted a cancellation of the 2020 season. But Wise and Quince Orchard, which will meet for the Maryland 4A championship Friday night in Annapolis, each added a transfer who has starred in the postseason. McMillan and Huskey, after uprooting their lives and leaving friends during an uncertain period, have been crucial to their teams’ undefeated seasons and could line up against each other at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.