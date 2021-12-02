“I just wanna say Thanks to the University of Maryland for the time here!” Graham wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Again thanks to everyone who has supported me. I wish continued success to ALL the Terps. I love each and everyone of my teammates and I’m really sad I won’t get a chance to enjoy this ride with them. I wish them all the best.”
Still considered a freshman this season, Graham remained outside Coach Mark Turgeon’s rotation. Graham played five minutes and scored two points in the opener against Quinnipiac before his suspension. Even after he returned to the bench, Graham didn’t receive any playing time.
Junior guard Hakim Hart earned the starting spot at Graham’s position, and Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green has averaged 16.3 minutes, often filling the same role.
Graham, a Milwaukee native, was a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings, and considered a strong three-point shooter out of high school. Maryland offered Graham before he surged up recruiting rankings and when he only had offers from smaller programs. The Maryland coaching staff’s belief in him early on influenced his decision to commit to the Terrapins, he said in an interview last year.
Graham’s announcement comes the day after Maryland suffered a 62-58 home loss against Virginia Tech. The Terps (5-3) are on a two-game skid and are shooting just 26.8 percent from three-point range, one of the worst marks across Division I.