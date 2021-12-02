Still to come this week for Ledecky in Greensboro: the 400, 200 and 1,500 free — her typical program. She and Nesty have yet to map out a specific schedule for the first part of 2022, but the aim will be to peak for U.S. trials in April in Greensboro and world championships in May in Fukuoka, Japan, where she will be seeking to add to her career haul of 18 medals (15 golds). Beyond that, in the distance, is the Paris 2024 Olympics.