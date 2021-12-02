“I was hungry,” Reese said. “Doing whatever I can. I was part of our loss last game. I feel like I didn’t play my best game and I didn’t contribute everything I could because I was in foul trouble and I feel like I was undisciplined within the team. Being disciplined tonight, I only had three fouls, which is good for me.”
Five days in the Bahamas, in December, is typically a treat for anyone, but the Terrapins left the Caribbean with a bad taste in their mouths after dropping both games of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. A third straight loss would have matched their total from last season.
But Maryland (7-2) never truly separated itself from Miami (4-3) until the closing moments. The Terps’ offense was out of sorts and their defense allowed Miami to score a season high and surpass 56 points for just the second time this season. That was just the second time the Hurricanes had scored more than 56 points.
Maryland trailed at the end of the first and third quarters, was tied at halftime and was down 67-64 with 6:10 remaining. That’s when the Terps finally discovered their form, ripping off a 13-5 run and closing the game scoring 18 of the final 25 points.
The sequence that seemed to take the life from Miami came when Reese scored on a layup and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but Faith Masonius grabbed the rebound and Katie Benzan drilled a three-pointer to push the lead to 77-72 with 1:37 left.
“I let them try to sort [things] out in the first half and it didn’t work very well,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “So we had to have a come-to-Jesus meeting at halftime and raise that level of intensity. I love the response.
“It shouldn’t take your head coach having to fire you up. I’m willing to do it if that’s what’s needed, but it was a terrific response by the players. … I thought we were getting outworked and out hustled in the first half.”
Reese recorded her fourth double-double of the season while Ashley Owusu (22 points) overcame a poor shooting night with a 12-for-14 effort from the free throw line. Maryland outrebounded Miami 48-22 and scored 26 second-chance points.
Kelsey Marshall led Miami with 24 points, and Karla Erjavec and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi both finished with 13.
“They settled in after halftime and did a nice job,” Miami Coach Katie Meier said of Maryland. “Our guards should not lead us in rebounding and they did. And so our bigs were in there, but I thought Maryland was relentless to the offensive glass.”
Here’s what to know from Thursday’s victory.
Collins’s struggles
Maryland’s Mimi Collins struggled for the third straight game, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. She scored just nine points against Stanford and just two against N.C. State. She was a combined 4 for 15 from the field in those two games after having a great start to the season.
Chloe Bibby also had an off night with just eight points on 3-for-7 shooting.
The return
The Terps were down to seven available players in the Bahamas, but got back two crucial pieces this week. Starting guard Benzan and key reserve Masonius both returned to practice and played Thursday after being out with undisclosed illnesses. Benzan missed three games and Masonius was out five.
Neither loaded up the stat sheet, but both had big moments, highlighted by Benzan’s key three-pointer that put Maryland up, 77-72.
Maryland did not get all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller back as she continues to nurse a sore knee. Frese said Miller has just been going through shooting drills in practice, but no live action.
Turnover issues
An abundance of turnovers was a big part of the Terps’ early struggles. They had seven turnovers just two minutes into the second quarter and finished with nine during the first half. Things cleaned up in the second half and Maryland finished with 16.
Conference time
Maryland has nearly completed a tough nonconference schedule that included games against No. 6 Baylor, No. 5 N.C. State and No. 7 Stanford with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina remaining on Dec. 12. The Big Ten season, however, is here. The Terps travel to face Rutgers on Sunday before returning for a home game against Purdue on Wednesday.