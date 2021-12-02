Among the most glaring issues the union wants to fix: “competitive integrity,” a phrase used by MLBPA executive director Tony Clark to euphemize the process more informally known as tanking, by which small-market teams in self-described rebuilds decide not to field competitive teams, because they will receive higher draft picks based on how low they finish. The result is that many teams will spend top dollar on free agents while others rarely spend at all. Scherzer, for example, will make $43.3 million in 2022, more than the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates are projected to spend on their entire Opening Day payrolls.