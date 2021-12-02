According to Manfred, the whole reason the owners voted to lock out the players was to make sure they do.
“It’s not a good thing for the sport. It’s not something that we undertake lightly. We understand it’s bad for our business,” Manfred said. “We took it out of a desire to drive the process forward to an agreement now.”
An hour or so later, Tony Clark, head of the players’ union, offered his perspective — that the lockout, which was announced overnight shortly after the previous CBA expired, was not necessary and will therefore be considered a galvanizing imposition.
“We obviously have had 25-plus years without a work stoppage. The industry has continued to do well and grow,” Clark said. “And the first instance in some time of bumpy water, the recourse was a strategic decision to lock players out as of midnight.”
Even in the few hours since the lockout became official on Thursday, unprecedented ripple effects were becoming clear. For example, MLB team sites scrubbed all images of, and stories about, players, creating an almost comical accumulation of generic pieces and promotional advertisements.
By midmorning Thursday, players were changing their profile pictures on social media to the blank, head-shaped images that populate roster pages on those sites now. The last time the league locked out the players was 1990, before MLB.com was founded.
Online and at new conferences Thursday, the animosity both sides have harbored with some restraint for months bubbled into view with abandon.
Manfred, in explaining the thought process behind locking the players out, said MLB didn’t feel much urgency on the part of the players’ union, which he said made “aggressive” proposals in May and didn’t budge in any substantial way since.
“People need pressure sometimes to get an agreement,” Manfred said. “Candidly, we didn’t feel that sense of pressure.”
But Clark and Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, also said the players’ side didn’t feel the league acted with much urgency, claiming MLB would not counter a Major League Baseball Players Association proposal this week until the union agreed to drop some key demands.
“We don’t consider that a proposal,” said Meyer, who agreed with Clark’s assertion that MLB has been more concerned “with the appearance of bargaining than with actual bargaining.”
For much of the last few months, both sides avoided spewing specifics of negotiations into the public — at least on the record — a measure supposedly taken out of respect for the process. The more public the details of the negotiations became, the thinking went, the more heated the whole thing would become, too.
But in the moments after the deadline for a new agreement expired Wednesday night, Manfred abandoned all caution about revealing specifics, posting a letter on MLB’s official Twitter account in which he outlined key components of the league’s proposals to date:
In other words, Manfred and league officials were daring the public to say MLB didn’t try — which is exactly what the union leaders said later.
“It would have been beneficial to the process to have spent as much time negotiating in the room as it appeared was spent on the letter,” Clark said.
Manfred and MLB officials have been staunch in their assertions that the union has been unwilling to budge from radical proposals. Clark and Meyer and the MLBPA have been staunch in their assertions that the league has been trying to mask radical proposals of its own in player-friendly packaging.
“Acknowledging the proposals they have made that appear to be player-centric and player-friendly, those proposals were a part of a package or packages that what appears on the surface to be player-friendly, if accepted, would be taking the system [in] a different direction,” Clark said.
Manfred criticized specific union proposals in unprecedented detail during his news conference. He used the players’ proposal to shorten the time from debut to free agency from six years to five as an example of something that would hurt the game — though players would argue teams should be incentivized to pay those players when they hit free agency, rather than letting them walk to save money.
“We already have teams in smaller markets that struggle to compete. Shortening the period of time they control players makes it even harder to compete. It’s also bad for fans in those markets. The most negative reaction that we have is when a player leaves via free agency,” Manfred said, adding that the players also proposed cutting revenue sharing by $100 million.
“Taking 100 million dollars away from teams that are already struggling to put a competitive product on the field, I don’t think that’s helpful,” Manfred said. Asked what he meant by “struggling,” Manfred said simply that small-market teams have a more difficult time winning than big-market ones.
Exactly what defines “struggling” for team owners who spend hundreds of millions to buy their franchises in the first place is a key point of contention between the sides. Players believe owners who have money to buy teams have money to invest in them, and that the league should not implement rules that help them avoid doing so. Manfred represents those owners, who want to preserve their current share of revenue rather than sending more the players’ way.
“We’ve all seen in recent years the problems with teams that don’t seem to be trying their hardest to win games or put the best teams on the field. Our proposals address that in a number of ways,” Meyer, the union negotiator, said. “We’ve offered to build in advantages for small-market teams, for example in the draft order, the league rejected that. We’ve offered a number of ways to do that.”
What is indisputable is that the owners did not have to lock out the players. But in addition to wanting to exert pressure on the players’ union, Manfred said continuing without a CBA was not an option.
He noted that the last time the league and its players opted to play on without an agreement in place, the players staged a strike midway through the 1994 season. The goal now, of course, is to avoid missing games. The timeline to do so is months, not weeks — but it is not forever.
“I just think speculating about drop-dead deadlines at this point is not productive,” Manfred said. “So I’m not going to do it.” Clark wouldn’t bite on establishing a deadline, either. Both sides admitted they don’t have another meeting scheduled. Both sides they expect to schedule one soon.