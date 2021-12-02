According to Manfred, the whole reason the owners voted to lock out the players was to make sure they do.
“It’s not a good thing for the sport. It’s not something that we undertake lightly. We understand it’s bad for our business,” Manfred said. “We took it out of a desire to drive the process forward to an agreement now.”
An hour or so later, Tony Clark, head of the Major League Baseball Players Association, offered his perspective — that the lockout, announced shortly after the previous CBA expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, was not necessary and therefore will be considered a galvanizing imposition.
“We obviously have had 25-plus years without a work stoppage,” Clark said, referring to the 1994-95 players’ strike. “The industry has continued to do well and grow. And the first instance in some time of bumpy water, the recourse was a strategic decision to lock players out as of midnight.”
Even in the few hours after the lockout became official, unprecedented ripple effects were becoming clear. MLB team websites scrubbed all images of and stories about the players, creating an almost comical accumulation of generic articles and promotional advertisements.
By midmorning Thursday, some players were changing their profile pictures on social media to the blank, head-shaped images that populate roster pages on those sites now.
Online and at news conferences Thursday, the animosity both sides have harbored with some restraint for months bubbled into view with abandon.
Manfred, in explaining the thought process behind locking out the players, said MLB didn’t feel much urgency on the part of the players’ union, which he said made “aggressive” proposals in May and didn’t budge in any substantial way since.
“People need pressure sometimes to get an agreement,” Manfred said. “Candidly, we didn’t feel that sense of pressure.”
Clark and MLBPA chief negotiator Bruce Meyer said they didn’t feel their counterparts acted with much urgency, either, claiming MLB would not counter a proposal this week until the union agreed to drop some key demands.
“We don’t consider that a proposal,” said Meyer, who agreed with Clark’s assertion that MLB has been more concerned “with the appearance of bargaining than with actual bargaining.”
For much of the past few months, both sides avoided moving specifics of negotiations into the public sphere — at least on the record — a measure supposedly taken out of respect for the process. The more public the details of the negotiations became, the thinking went, the more heated the whole thing would become.
But in the moments after the deadline for a new agreement expired Wednesday night, Manfred abandoned all caution about revealing specifics, posting a letter on MLB.com in which he outlined key components of the owners’ proposals to date.
“We offered to establish a minimum payroll for all clubs to meet for the first time in baseball history; to allow the majority of players to reach free agency earlier through an age-based system that would eliminate any claims of service time manipulation; and to increase compensation for all young players, including increases in the minimum salary,” the letter read. “When negotiations lacked momentum, we tried to create some by offering to accept the universal Designated Hitter, to create a new draft system using a lottery similar to other leagues, and to increase the Competitive Balance Tax threshold that affects only a small number of teams.”
In other words, Manfred and MLB officials were daring the public to say they didn’t try — which is exactly what union leaders said later.
“It would have been beneficial to the process to have spent as much time negotiating in the room as it appeared was spent on the letter,” Clark said.
Manfred and MLB officials have been staunch in their assertions that the union has been unwilling to budge from radical proposals. Clark and Meyer have been staunch in their assertions that MLB has been trying to mask radical proposals of its own in player-friendly packaging.
“Acknowledging the proposals they have made that appear to be player-centric and player-friendly, those proposals were a part of a package or packages that what appears on the surface to be player-friendly, if accepted, would be taking the system [in] a different direction,” Clark said.
Manfred criticized specific union proposals in unprecedented detail during his news conference. He used the players’ proposal to shorten the time from major league debut to free agency from six years to five as an example of something that would hurt the game — though players would argue teams should be incentivized to pay those players when they hit free agency rather than letting them walk to save money.
“We already have teams in smaller markets that struggle to compete. Shortening the period of time they control players makes it even harder to compete. It’s also bad for fans in those markets. The most negative reaction that we have is when a player leaves via free agency,” Manfred said, adding that the players also proposed cutting revenue sharing by $100 million.
“Taking $100 million away from teams that are already struggling to put a competitive product on the field, I don’t think that’s helpful,” he added. Asked what he meant by “struggling,” Manfred said small-market teams have a more difficult time winning than big-market ones.
What defines “struggling” for team owners who spend hundreds of millions to buy their franchises in the first place is a key point of contention. Players believe owners who have money to buy teams also have money to invest in them — and that MLB should not implement rules that help them avoid doing so. Manfred represents those owners, who want to preserve their current share of revenue rather than send more the players’ way.
“We’ve all seen in recent years the problems with teams that don’t seem to be trying their hardest to win games or put the best teams on the field. Our proposals address that in a number of ways,” Meyer said. “We’ve offered to build in advantages for small-market teams, for example in the draft order — the league rejected that. We’ve offered a number of ways to do that.”
What is indisputable is that the owners did not have to lock out the players. But in addition to wanting to exert pressure on the players’ union, Manfred said continuing without a CBA was not an option.
He noted that the last time MLB and its players opted to play on without an agreement, the players staged a strike midway through the 1994 season, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the World Series. The goal now, of course, is to avoid missing games. The timeline to do so is months, not weeks — but it is not forever.
“I just think speculating about drop-dead deadlines at this point is not productive,” Manfred said. “So I’m not going to do it.”
Clark wouldn’t bite on establishing a deadline, either. Both sides said they don’t have another meeting scheduled, and both sides said they expect to schedule one soon.