The New York Mets made a flurry of free agent moves over the past few days, agreeing to deals with outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, signing infielder Eduardo Escobar and landing the best pitcher available on the market in right-hander Max Scherzer. Fans wouldn’t know it from visiting the team’s official website, where the headlines in the “Latest News” module Thursday morning included “Here are the best Mets seasons by position,” “Biggest trades in Mets history” and “5 Mets who should be in the Hall of Fame.”