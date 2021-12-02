The Mets’ site also includes prominent links to a letter from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and related stories about baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, which began when the sport’s owners initiated a lockout after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. That long-expected development explains why stories and videos featuring active players were scrubbed from every team’s official site overnight.
As MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand tweeted early Thursday, “in order to comply with federal labor law during the lockout, MLB is making every effort to not use players’ names, images or likenesses for promotional, advertising or other commercial purposes.”
Every team site includes a link to a note about the content changes.
“Until a new agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display,” it reads. “As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual.”
Team roster pages now feature generic gray profiles where headshots of players used to be. Several players, including Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, Mets pitcher Trevor Williams and free agent pitcher Sean Doolittle changed their Twitter avatars in response.
MLB.com’s homepage, which didn’t launch until shortly after the sport’s last work stoppage was resolved in 1995, includes a bevy of snooze-inducing links about the CBA negotiations. The “Latest News” module includes a story about 48-year-old Ichiro taking batting practice with a high school team in Japan and Roger Maris being up for Hall of Fame consideration, and no mention of the free agent frenzy that preceded the lockout. Notably, the link to the MLB shop, which sells gear featuring current players, remains active.
Fans who visit the Detroit Tigers’ official site won’t find highlights of recently signed shortstop Javy Baez, but rather a story about how the team got its name and a video of Al Kaline recording his 3,000th hit in 1974. The Atlanta Braves’ site features video from the franchise’s 1957 World Series triumph, but no content about the championship the team clinched last month. On the Los Angeles Angels’ promotional schedule, the Ohtani-Wan Kenobi bobblehead scheduled to be given away May 27 is, at least temporarily, just a Wan Kenobi bobblehead.
The lockout’s effects on the content MLB promotes aren’t just digital, either. In Philadelphia, a banner celebrating Bryce Harper’s MVP award was removed from the side of Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. It’s unclear when the Harper banner — and players’ headshots on team sites — will return.