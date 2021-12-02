Before the lockout began, the Nationals were one of the least active teams, signing César Hernández, a veteran infielder, and claiming two fringe players (Lucius Fox, Francisco Pérez) off waivers. They added Donovan Casey and Evan Lee to their 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in a Rule 5 Draft that was originally scheduled for Dec. 9. Like everything else, that has been delayed to some unknown date.
So what can do the Nationals, the organization, do now?
The short answer is not a ton. Teams can still hire managers or coaches, but Washington announced its new-look dugout in early November. The Nationals can continue to fill out their player development staff, a big task this winter, and hire analysts for their research and development department. Same goes for any staff changes or additions in scouting, baseball operations or on the business side.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Commissioner Rob Manfred said “there’s no expectation at this point in time that there’s going to be furloughs of front office employees.” But like during the 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, those decisions will ultimately be made by the owners of each club.
One unresolved position for the Nationals is minor league hitting coordinator — though Joe Dillon, most recently the major league hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies, has been in the mix, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. Dillon, 46, previously served as the Nationals’ assistant hitting coach under Kevin Long (who, coincidentally, left Washington this fall and took the opening created by the Phillies firing Dillon). Before that, Dillon briefly served as a minor league hitting coordinator for the Miami Marlins. He then spent two seasons on Dave Martinez’s staff, including the year that ended with a World Series title.
Away from the field, the Nationals and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network have to hire an on-air analyst to pair with play-by-play man Bob Carpenter. This need was created when MASN did not renew F.P. Santangelo’s contract for next season and beyond. Santangelo, who was in the Nationals’ TV booth for 11 years, was taken off MASN broadcasts in late April after he was accused of sexual misconduct in an anonymous Instagram post. Santangelo denied any wrongdoing publicly, then returned to the booth in mid-July after MLB’s investigation couldn’t corroborate the allegations. As for who will permanently replace him, MASN, which is majority-owned by the Baltimore Orioles, will work with the Nationals, who have the final say on talent for their broadcasts.
Neither the network or club has provided a timeline for the decision. Now in a lockout, though, they should have the chance to make some headway.