All 30 NBA teams will have at least 20 games under their belts by Thursday, making this week a natural time to check in on the major award races at the quarter mark. The Golden State Warriors are back, the Phoenix Suns are rolling and the Brooklyn Nets, even without Kyrie Irving, sit atop the East standings. Beyond that, there has been very little separation, with 21 teams at or above .500 entering Wednesday’s action. Here’s a look at who has shined brightest during the first six weeks of a season marked by surprises and parity.