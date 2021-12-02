Most Valuable Player: Stephen Curry (Warriors)
Curry’s scintillating campaign hit a bump in the road with a poor shooting night against the Suns on Tuesday, but his efficient scoring, sound playmaking and improved defense have returned the Warriors to title contention and lifted the two-time MVP into pole position for this year’s honors. Don’t be surprised if the magnetic Curry, who has four 40-point games already this season, unseats Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as an all-star captain come February.
But this race remains far from over. Kevin Durant has admirably dragged the Nets through Irving’s absence with a league-leading 28.6 points per game and steady late-game play leading to a 7-1 record in contests that are within five points in the final five minutes. Don’t sleep on Giannis Antetokounmpo, either: The Milwaukee Bucks started slow due to key absences from his supporting cast, but the two-time MVP is quietly averaging 27 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
Elsewhere, Suns guard Chris Paul should land on ballots, like he did with a fifth-place finish last season, given his stellar orchestration, especially in clutch situations, and league-leading 10.1 assists per game. Nikola Jokic has been even better than he was during his 2021 MVP season, but injuries to key teammates have the Denver Nuggets languishing near .500.
Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green (Warriors)
As electric as Curry and the Warriors’ offense has been through their 18-3 start, their defense has been even better. Through Tuesday, Golden State’s 99.8 defensive rating led the league by a mile. For comparison’s sake, the Warriors’ 3.7-point gap over No. 2 Phoenix was greater than the distance between the Suns and the No. 14 Indiana Pacers. Green’s constant activity, smart quarterbacking and improved conditioning have driven the Warriors’ success and he is the early favorite to win this award, as he did in 2017.
With Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons still sidelined following a trade request, Suns forward Mikal Bridges has emerged as the NBA’s premier wing defender. Long, fleet, focused and hard-working, the 25-year-old Bridges appears poised to earn his first All-Defensive team selection and to be a major factor in this race.
Rookie of the Year: Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)
Injuries have already thinned what looked to be a deep pack of candidates: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (hamstring) and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (thumb) have almost certainly fallen out of contention, and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has some serious ground to make up after an early ankle injury and a slow shooting start.
Mobley has dazzled for the Cavaliers as an instant impact-maker on the defensive end, ranking first in his class in win shares while averaging 14.4 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. His contributions to winning — Cleveland is blowing away expectations with an 11-10 start after oddsmakers pegged them for 27.5 wins before the season — gives him the nod over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Expect Barnes, who has endeared himself immediately to Toronto fans with his energy, athleticism and sunny personality, to keep this a two-man race for months to come.
Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro (Heat)
Herro entered the season as a leading candidate for this award, and he just might run away with it. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 39.8 percent on threes. If Herro continues to lead all eligible candidates in scoring and Miami continues to position itself for another deep playoff push, it’s hard to imagine past winners like Jordan Clarkson or Montrezl Harrell will be able to make up the necessary ground.
One player who deserves more attention here than he might get: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, whose elite defensive presence and heady offensive contributions have earned him starter’s minutes even though he comes off the bench.
Most Improved Player: Ja Morant (Grizzlies)
While Morant’s recent knee sprain was greeted with sighs of relief by those who feared a more serious diagnosis, his weeks-long absence could seriously compromise his ability to earn his first all-star selection and remain in the Most Improved Player mix. That’s a shame, because Morant has made a noticeable leap in his third season, averaging a career-high 24.1 points per game and shooting a career-high 35.6 percent from deep. In addition to his reworked jumper, Morant has lived in the paint, leaving opposing defenses perplexed with savvy drives and creative finishes.
Voters could certainly choose to honor Herro with two major awards, given that his third-year breakout has come after a so-so sophomore campaign and that he’s posting career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and Player Efficiency Rating. Miles Bridges will surely have staying power: The Charlotte Hornets forward is playing his way into a lucrative second contract by averaging 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists — all career-highs — while logging major minutes for a rising team with playoff aspirations.
Coach of the Year: Wes Unseld Jr. (Wizards)
There are strong cases to be made for a host of candidates: Steve Kerr has the Warriors playing with joy again, Monty Williams has guided the Suns to a 17-game winning streak despite an investigation into Owner Robert Sarver, Steve Nash has made major changes to his rotation and kept the Nets on a winning path without Irving and Billy Donovan has the retooled Chicago Bulls back in the playoff mix after a busy offseason.
But Unseld Jr., in his first year as a head coach, stands apart from the pack because of how quickly he has transformed the Wizards into a more entertaining and balanced team. General Manager Tommy Sheppard’s decision to trade Russell Westbrook looked smart at the time, and it has played out brilliantly to date, with incoming veterans Kyle Kuzma, Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all settling into functional roles. Washington ranks 12th in defensive efficiency, its best mark since 2014-15, and is on track for a playoff spot despite Bradley Beal’s uneven start.