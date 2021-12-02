So much of the attention during practice since that ACC/Big Ten Challenge thriller has been devoted to putting together a complete performance defensively heading into Friday night’s conference opener against Pittsburgh at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia (5-3) won the ACC regular season title last year amid coronavirus protocols that wreaked havoc on scheduling.
“You can’t play this game, like we used to say, in a tuxedo,” Bennett said. “You’ve got to show up ready, and it’s got to be in your eyes. It’s got to be in your mind. It’s got to be in your heart, and when that’s lacking it sticks out a like a sore thumb.”
The Cavaliers surrendered 44 points in the first half as well as 56.7 percent shooting, leading to a 14-point halftime deficit. Iowa made 5 of 11 three-pointers in the first half and was able to run offensive sets with nominal resistance, particularly on ball screens.
Virginia also was spotty in transition defense, giving up nine fast-break points. It marked an uncharacteristic breakdown in the pack line, which when functioning at optimum capacity traditionally has denied opponents clear fast-break lanes off defensive rebounds and live-ball turnovers.
“I guess we have a tendency to come out slow,” senior point guard Kihei Clark said.
The second half featured Virginia cranking up the defensive pressure. It limited the Hawkeyes to lengthy scoreless stretches by forcing turnovers or contested field goal attempts with the shot clock in the single digits.
The final 20 minutes also much more resembled the previous four games that had the Cavaliers trending up defensively and Bennett optimistic about his team’s overall grasp of the pack line.
During that stretch Virginia limited opponents to 31.7 percent shooting, including 18 for 93 (19.4 percent) on three-pointers. The most stifling outing came in a 58-40 victory over Providence in the Legends Classic championship game Nov. 23 in Newark
The previously unbeaten Friars shot 23.5 percent and went 3 for 22 (13.6 percent) from behind the arc. It was the fewest points the Cavaliers have allowed this season and featured a career-high five blocks from 6-foot-11 forward Kadin Shedrick, who in his first season as a starter continues to emerge as a reliable rim protector.
“The coaches demand a lot, and if you don’t [buy in] you’re going to sit down,” Clark said of the less experienced players getting a handle on the pack line. “It’s hard. It’s hard to play here, and I think they’re starting to get a taste of what it means to play for the program and what you have to bring each and every night to get on the floor.”
The Cavaliers are 10th nationally in scoring defense (56.2), albeit a small sample size. At most any other program that ranking would be considered outstanding. Not at Virginia, which has been at or near the top in the country in that statistic for the better part of the past decade.
Same goes for its ranking of 38 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com. The Cavaliers consistently have been in the top five in that metric as well as other advanced defensive analytics.
Incorporating a wave of players unaccustomed to logging extended minutes has contributed to the defensive stagnation.
Clark, the undisputed leader on the court and in the locker room, is the only player back this season with more than 20 career starts. Guard Reece Beekman started 20 games last season as a freshman. Shedrick, another starter this season, played in 11 games in 2020-21, and the other two starters, Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin, are transfers.
In addition, Bennett’s substitution patterns remain in flux. At times he’s used a smaller lineup, inserting the likes of guards Malachi Poindexter, a sophomore, and freshman Taine Murray to join Clark and Beekman with Gardner, an undersized forward at 6 feet 6, as the lone interior presence.
“It’s pretty much he’s just like a freshman learning the defense,” Clark said of Gardner. “It’s really hard, so we understand that. He knows we’re behind him. We just try to push him through every day, just try to coach him up, show him where he’s messing up and what he can do better, and when he does a good job we pat him on the back.”