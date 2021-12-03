“We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment,” the team said in a statement, adding that it will not release the results of the investigation or discuss it “out of respect for those who candidly participated” in the probe.
Olshey, 56, was hired by the Blazers in 2012 and received a multiyear contract extension in 2019. During his tenure, Portland has made the playoffs eight straight years, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2019 for the first time since 2000. Joe Cronin, the team’s director of player personnel, has been promoted to interim general manager while the team conducts a search for Olshey’s replacement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.