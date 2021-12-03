Portland’s coaching search process was one of several tension points with franchise star Damian Lillard, who also expressed dissatisfaction with Portland’s ability to improve its roster under Olshey. While Lillard denied that he had made a trade request in July and then recommitted to the Blazers, his future in Portland has remained a major story line this season. Currently sidelined with an abdominal injury, Lillard has averaged 21.5 points per game this season, his lowest scoring average in seven seasons.