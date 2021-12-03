For the first time in more than six years, Alabama is an underdog, its 92-game streak as a betting favorite — the longest since 1978 — coming to an end in the SEC title game against Georgia. The Bulldogs were the last team to be favored against the Crimson Tide, giving one point in a 2015 regular season meeting. Alabama won that one, 38-10, and ended up winning the national title. By at least one statistical measure — the Fremeau Efficiency Index — this year’s Crimson Tide team is better than the one from 2015, but then again, so is Georgia, which leads the nation in both yards and points allowed per game. The Bulldogs haven’t played a ranked team since mid-October and are an almost certain playoff participant even with a loss, but the motivation to win the SEC and beat Alabama for the first time since 2007 (Nick Saban’s first season as Crimson Tide coach) has to be strong. … Cincinnati hosts Houston in the American title game with a playoff berth probably on the line, and the Cougars are not to be trifled with: They haven’t lost since their season opener, winning 11 straight by an average of 22.2 points per game. The Bearcats spent the middle part of their season taking their foot off the gas in closer-than-expected wins over bad teams, but they’ve beaten SMU and East Carolina by a combined 83-27 over the past two games. …