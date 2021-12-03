Bridges, who served as Douglass’s defensive backs coach for much of the past decade, died in May of a heart attack while riding his bicycle.
“I’m going to try not to get emotional here, but it’s tough man,” Sutton said while fighting back tears. “He was here in [2018, when Douglass was runner-up], he was with us in [2014, when Douglass won its lone state title], he was with us in ’11 and ’12, and him not being here now was one of those things where, it’s like he’s here, but he’s not here — and that’s really tough.”
After getting off to a bit of a wobbly start, with its vaunted rushing attack not yet clicking, Douglass found its composure when senior defensive end Immanuel Martin forced and recovered a fumble with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Eagles capitalized when junior quarterback Trey Manley connected with senior wide receiver Bryce Dunn for a 22-yard touchdown.
“Most teams that scouted us see run, run, run,” Sutton said. “But we work a lot on our passing game; we just don’t really use it when we get into the game.”
Manley, who entered Friday’s game with just 688 yards passing in 13 games, was surgical against the Millers (12-2). The junior finished with 170 yards through the air and three total touchdowns.
“As far as passing the ball, it’s something that we knew we could do,” Manley said. “I’m a dynamic quarterback that can do whatever we need, and tonight was just a sign of that.”
The Eagles (13-1) got to this point with a highlight passing play. Manley connected with Jaxon Sutton, the coach’s son, for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds remaining in the state semifinal to knock off Oakland Mills last week.
The Eagles rolled into the title game off nine straight victories and were determined to make it 10.
Following another forced fumble, this time by Douglass defensive end Darius Grimes, Manley scrambled into the endzone from seven yards out to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead at the half in the second quarter.
Douglass scored another touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters en route to its second state championship.
“Couple of my teammates from 2019 knew they could’ve won state in 2020 [had covid not happened], so this whole year was for Coach Duane and my teammates,” senior Camron Stroud said. “I was like ‘I’m going to bring this one home for y’all,’ and that’s what we did.”
