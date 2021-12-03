But there’s another, more subtle reason for the Dukes’ success this year: When they line up for a field goal or an extra point, they make it. Well, not every time. But they have attempted 31 field goals and made 28. They have attempted 50 extra points and made 49. That’s 81 kicks and 77 makes — a success rate of 95.1.
Justin Tucker, the best kicker in the NFL? Yeah, he’s better. He’s made 95.7 percent of his kicks this year.
James Madison’s success rate has made Ethan Ratke, the kicker in question, the Colonial Athletic Conference’s special teams player of the year. More than that, here is the list of kickers in both FCS and FBS history with more field goals than the 100 Ratke has booted over the course of his career:
That’s right, no one. When he kicked six — that’s right, six — field goals against William & Mary on Nov. 13, he passed Zane Gonzalez, the current kicker for the Carolina Panthers who connected on 96 over his four years at Arizona State. The list of kickers Ratke blew by this year include Daniel Carlson of Auburn, who now kicks for the Las Vegas Raiders. It includes former Washington Football Team kickers Dustin Hopkins, Kai Forbath, Nick Novak and even the injured incumbent, Joey Slye, all in the top 20 all-time. It includes Georgia’s Kevin Butler, the only place-kicker in the College Football Hall of Fame.
More than that: No college kicker, at any level, has scored more than Ratke’s 525 points. More than that: Ratke is just five points behind the FBS scoring leader for any position, former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, and just 19 points behind the FCS scoring leader for any position, former Villanova running back Brian Westbrook.
And yet, here’s Ratke, a fifth-year senior, on his status.
“It’s not about me at all,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in this position without either of them.”
Either of them. That would be Kyle Davis, JMU’s long snapper, and Alex Miller, JMU’s holder. No one grows up dreaming of becoming a long snapper or a holder. This, then, is an ode to the operation, because Radke’s historic run is about the repetition that creates a rhythm that is built on a relationship between three players who have been doing this long enough that they have an understanding of and appreciation for their craft. Even at the biggest programs, college kicking can be cause for concern. James Madison’s process brings nothing but comfort.
“I always relate the field goal operation to shooting a free throw,” said Davis, the long snapper. “You go through the same routine no matter when the kick happens or where you’re kicking from. If you watch every single one of our operations from the time we walk out there to the time we leave, every single kick we’ve done, they look identical — even down to the little handshakes. It’s almost like a security blanket.”
For a time as he developed as a kicker, Ratke needed security blankets.
“He used to be the most superstitious person in the world,” Davis said.
After graduating from JMU in December 2020, Ratke is now pursuing a masters in public administration. His routine in game weeks is the same: After class Thursday evenings, he abandons schoolwork and begins to focus on the game. Davis accused him of eating the same Chipotle meal every Thursday, a practice Ratke said he’s weaned himself of. Davis said Ratke wanted the specialists to sit in the same seats on the sideline or in meeting rooms. He ate the same snacks, wore his socks a specific way.
“Silly stuff,” Davis said.
Ratke believes he’s in recovery.
“I think the superstition just comes from the stress and it being a new thing when I first started,” Ratke said. “ … Kyle’s big on that because Kyle really has no superstitions at all. He’s just like, ‘Nothing really matters. I can just go and do my thing. That’s what’s special about him. His confidence has certainly rubbed off on me.”
Now, they are completely confident in each other. Davis became Ratke’s snapper in 2018, Miller the holder the following fall. In the pandemic-delayed 2020 season — played in the spring — Ratke made all 14 of his field goals. He made a 48-yarder last year and a 47-yarder this year.
“We take our jobs to the utmost seriousness,” Miller said. “We want to be perfect. Sometimes we break it down before games, our little specialist huddle, before we take the field: ‘Let’s be perfect today.’ … We approach every single kick, snap and hold that it could be the changing play of the game.”
Davis said he has been long snapping since sixth grade. He was recruited to the position at JMU. He may have a future in it afterward.
“Kyle, he really starts everything,” Miller said. “I can’t do my job if he doesn’t do his, and I have the utmost trust in Kyle.”
With good reason: For each of Davis’s years at James Madison, his bio reads, “Did not have one bad snap all season.”
The Dukes (10-1) are seeded second in the FCS tournament, and the headliners Saturday afternoon will include quarterback Cole Johnson, the CAA’s offensive player of the year. But if Johnson can’t steer the offense into the end zone, watch the operation come onto the field from the home sideline — Davis up to the line, Miller doing the same handshake with his kicker, Ratke with the boot. It should look identical each time out.
“I’m in a position now where I’ve been in kind of every kind of game you can imagine,” Ratke said. “I know what to expect. I’ve missed big kicks and I’ve made big kicks. I’ve played in rainy games and games where we’re down and games where we’re scoring a lot and kicking a whole lot.”
They have all been there enough, they have all done it enough, to the point where each made kick just furthers football history.