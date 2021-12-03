Either of them. That would be Kyle Davis, JMU’s long snapper, and Alex Miller, JMU’s holder. No one grows up dreaming of becoming a long snapper or a holder. This, then, is an ode to the operation, because Radke’s historic run is about the repetition that creates a rhythm that is built on a relationship between three players who have been doing this long enough that they have an understanding of and appreciation for their craft. Even at the biggest programs, college kicking can be cause for concern. James Madison’s process brings nothing but comfort.