Then by last Saturday, Haskins had joined the foremost reasons Nov. 27, 2021, will live forever in Michigan football history. Then his head coach placed Haskins among his list to extol, and spoke of his helpful knack for — here’s that peculiar dialect again — “falling forward.” Then they brought some players into the interview room, and Haskins talked less than did the others. “I want to thank every single one of my linemen today,” he did say. “They played their hearts out. I bow my head for that.” He also said what had been clear to witnesses all through the game: “I told myself, I’m not going down … I just kept telling myself that.”