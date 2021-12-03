Two major entities with ties to Peng and significant financial stakes in China — the Women’s Tennis Association and the International Olympic Committee — have drawn particularly significant attention for their divergent approaches to the crisis. The WTA on Wednesday announced that it is suspending all tournaments in China and Hong Kong, a move that could represent millions in lost revenue for the organization. The IOC, on the other hand, has taken a much softer stance, saying in a statement Thursday that it is employing “quiet diplomacy” to resolve the situation, which is playing out just weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to be held in Beijing in February.