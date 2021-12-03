This NBA era of star transience has been full of awkward exit strategies. But this latest tactic is notably strange and one that both franchises and players are willing to use. It’s not just Ben Simmons refusing to play for Philadelphia, or before him, James Harden reporting late and doing everything possible to force his way out of Houston. Now there are these “mutual agreements” not to play. Blake Griffin and Detroit made the pact last season before negotiating a buyout. Oklahoma City shut down Al Horford in the second half last season before trading him to Boston over the summer. Now Wall has been chillin’ in Houston, and his case is especially concerning for several reasons.