Maryland announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon on Friday, only eight games into the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at his Terrapins tenure, by the numbers:

.661

Turgeon’s winning percentage in 10-plus seasons at Maryland, where he compiled a 226-116 record

.556

Turgeon’s winning percentage in games played Feb. 1 or later (70-56 record)

.489

Turgeon’s winning percentage in March (23-24 record)

5

NCAA tournament appearances for Maryland under Mark Turgeon

1

NCAA tournament win over higher-seeded teams for Maryland under Turgeon (last season’s 63-54 victory over seventh-seeded Connecticut as a No. 10 seed in the first round)

1

Sweet 16 appearance for Maryland under Turgeon (in 2016)

11

The highest season-ending Ken Pomeroy ranking for the Terrapins under Turgeon, the 2019-20 team whose season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic. Discounting Turgeon’s first season, when Maryland finished 134th in Pomeroy’s rankings, the Terps’ average finish was 33.8.

2

The highest position in the Associated Press top 25 poll for Turgeon’s Terrapins. Maryland reached that apex for two weeks early in the 2015-16 season and then again for a week in February of that season.

19-41

Turgeon’s regular season record vs. AP top 25 teams at Maryland

7

NBA draft picks for Maryland over the past six years, tied for the most in the Big Ten