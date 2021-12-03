.489
Turgeon’s winning percentage in March (23-24 record)
5
NCAA tournament appearances for Maryland under Mark Turgeon
1
NCAA tournament win over higher-seeded teams for Maryland under Turgeon (last season’s 63-54 victory over seventh-seeded Connecticut as a No. 10 seed in the first round)
1
Sweet 16 appearance for Maryland under Turgeon (in 2016)
11
The highest season-ending Ken Pomeroy ranking for the Terrapins under Turgeon, the 2019-20 team whose season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic. Discounting Turgeon’s first season, when Maryland finished 134th in Pomeroy’s rankings, the Terps’ average finish was 33.8.
2
The highest position in the Associated Press top 25 poll for Turgeon’s Terrapins. Maryland reached that apex for two weeks early in the 2015-16 season and then again for a week in February of that season.
19-41
Turgeon’s regular season record vs. AP top 25 teams at Maryland
7
NBA draft picks for Maryland over the past six years, tied for the most in the Big Ten