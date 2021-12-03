Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced Friday. Athletic Director Damon Evans named assistant coach Danny Manning the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Since taking over the program in the 2011-2012 season, Turgeon recorded a 226-116 record, including five NCAA tournament appearances in the past seven seasons (the team won the Big Ten regular season title in 2020 before the postseason was canceled because the coronavirus). This season, the team is 5-3 after suffering back-to-back losses, including a defeat against Virginia Tech at home on Wednesday.

