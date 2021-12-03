The 5-7 Eagles actually have two first-round picks from other teams in addition to their own. One is from the 5-7 Miami Dolphins, following a draft-day deal this past spring in which Miami moved up to No. 6 to select wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and the other will convey from the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts following a February trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. That trade stipulated Philadelphia would get a second-round pick that could change to a first-rounder if Wentz played at least 70 percent of his team’s snaps this season and the Colts made the playoffs, or if he played 75 percent of their snaps regardless of how Indianapolis’s season played out. Through 12 of 17 games, Wentz has barely left the field for the Colts, so the Eagles are all but assured of getting the coveted draft-pick upgrade, which as of now is positioned at 14th overall.