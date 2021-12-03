Fisher bucked the losing trend in October, but Smart’s three losses have come by an average of just nine points per game, the best mark among this contingent of former assistants. Those Georgia teams have done the best job containing Alabama’s offense (34 points per game), while Kiffin’s squads have scored the most against the Crimson Tide (34.5 points per game). Yet now, with the SEC championship approaching, Saban’s team enters as an underdog for the first time since 2015, ending a 92-game streak of playing as the betting favorite, according to ESPN.