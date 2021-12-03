The 73-point margin meant the Thunder made the worst kind of NBA history by suffering the most lopsided loss ever in the league.
The previous record differential in an NBA game was 68 points, set in a 1991 Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Miami Heat.
“Tonight is not necessarily who we are,” Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault said after Thursday’s game. “I think we’ve definitely shown that from a competitive standpoint. This isn’t indicative of who our team is.”
Memphis (12-10) doubled up the Thunder (6-16) by halftime, at 72-36, and came remarkably close to doing so in the final score. As it was, the Grizzlies scored more points in the paint, 82, than Oklahoma City had in total. It was the first time that had happened in an NBA game since 2000 (per ESPN).
Adding to the oddity of the outcome was that Memphis was playing without its best player, point guard Ja Morant (knee). However, the Thunder did its best to make almost every other member of the Grizzlies look like an all-star. With the rout firmly underway in the second quarter, Memphis began emptying its bench, and six Grizzlies reserves ended up scoring in double digits, as did three of the team’s starters.
Memphis set franchise records with its point total and, by making 60 of 96 shots, with a 62.5 percent shooting percentage from the field. Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. led all players with 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting in just 20 minutes. 12 Memphis players saw court time, with reserve forward Santi Aldama (18 points) getting the most minutes at 28.
For the Thunder, which lost its eighth straight game, the numbers were, well, grisly.
None of the team’s starters had a plus/minus figure better than negative-32, with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl bottoming out at an absurd negative-56. The rookie forward from Villanova scored two points while missing all seven of his shots from the field in 24 minutes. Teammate Lu Dort didn’t fare much better at negative-53, and Oklahoma City hit just 28.9 percent of its three-point shots, with an overall percentage of 32.9 from the field.
“We were embarrassed out there, for sure,” said Oklahoma City’s Ty Jerome, another starter Thursday who had 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting and posted a plus/minus figure of negative-44.
“We have to stick together, not point fingers, not jump ship,” Jerome added. “We’ll be okay.”
The Thunder was already in possession of the worst home loss in NBA history by scoring margin. That occurred last season, when the rebuilding team lost by 57 points to the Indiana Pacers, 152-95.
Oklahoma City was playing Thursday without its starting backcourt, including leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (concussion protocol) and point guard Josh Giddey (non-covid illness), who was the sixth pick in this year’s draft. The Thunder, which was playing for the second night in a row, had lost by double digits just twice over the previous seven games of its losing streak.
Of playing without Morant, Memphis’s De’Anthony Melton said his team knew it had to “step up.”
“Man, it feels great. It feels great to be in the history books, especially in front of our home crowd,” said Melton, who had 19 points in the rout. “And we did it one through 15. Everybody contributed, everybody played hard, and we all got to get in the game. So it’s always a blessing.”