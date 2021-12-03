The decisive field goal, coming after Gardner tipped a miss from teammate Taine Murray to himself, left Gardner’s hand with less than four seconds remaining after he stepped back to create some space. By the time it fell through — after rattling around the rim, kissing off the glass and bouncing a few more times on the iron — just 0.9 seconds remained. The crowd at John Paul Jones Arena erupted.
“I thought Taine took a great shot,” said Gardner, playing his first season with the Cavaliers after transferring from East Carolina. “Kadin [Shedrick] really crashed the boards hard, made me go get the ball, and I had to take a shot. I shoot a lot of fadeaways in practice. None of them are like that though.”
Virginia (6-3, 1-0 ACC) gained the final possession when the Panthers’ William Jeffress failed to inbound the ball before officials blew the whistle to signal a five-second violation. Gardner had drawn the Cavaliers within a point moments earlier with a three-point play, also after an offensive rebound.
Gardner led Virginia with a game-high 15 points along with five rebounds and four assists, and guard Armaan Franklin, a transfer from Indiana, added 10 points but shot just 5 for 14. They were the only two Cavaliers to score in double figures.
“Jayden used all of the rim on that shot,” said Bennett, who improved to 13-0 in ACC openers, all at Virginia. “I don’t really know what to say. Grateful for the win. Guys fought. We’re going to have to win a lot of games with our defense, missed a couple block-outs a crucial times, seeing some of the growing pains.”
Virginia limited the Panthers (2-6, 0-1) to 39.1 percent shooting from the field, but Pittsburgh, predicted to finish second to last in the ACC in preseason voting, pushed the reigning regular season conference champions to the wire behind 8-for-16 shooing from three-point range.
Pittsburgh took a 54-52 lead with 52 seconds left on a three-pointer from Onyebuchi Ezeakudo, and Jamarius Burton added a pair of free throws to push the lead to 56-52 with 25 seconds left. Gardner took it from there.
The Cavaliers led 30-26 at halftime after scoring nine in a row to forge a 10-point lead. Included in that burst was a three-pointer from Igor Milicic Jr. from the left corner that put Virginia in front 28-20. Franklin’s layup with 4:26 to play ended the stretch.
But choppy possessions thereafter allowed the Panthers, who missed seven straight shots late in the half, to stay within reach behind four points from Dan Oladapo off a driving layup followed by a dunk to complete the scoring heading into the locker room.
“We’re a new group, and I we’re just trying to find our identity defensively,” Virginia guard Kihei Clark said. “We’re going to make mistakes.”
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
Relying on Gardner
Gardner has been the Cavaliers’ most reliable and efficient scorer, shooting 54.7 percent heading into this weekend, mostly on shot attempts in the paint. He’s also a determined offensive rebounder who thrives on second chances.
But on nights when 6-foot-6 senior is not shooting particularly well, Virginia labors to generate virtually any production from the low block and has to rely on its guards to make shots, either via midrange jumpers or driving to the goal.
Shedrick, a starting forward-center, is averaging 6.9 points, and backup forward Francisco Caffaro, while injecting energy as a defender, is an offensive liability, leaving Bennett with few options and the Cavaliers in a precarious position against conference opponents.
“He’s still a little unstable,” Bennett said of Shedrick, who has gotten into foul trouble frequently this season. “He’s gotten a little stronger. When you play hard and you’re active, as good of a shot-blocker as Kadin is, you’ve got to avoid the non-necessary fouls.”
Continuity in progress
As Bennett tinkers with his rotations in the early portion of this season, a roster of mostly inexperienced players and newcomers continues to seek connectivity on a consistent basis. Several miscues in the first half underscored those communication issues.
In one sequence late in the first half, Clark tossed a lob pass toward the rim, but no teammate elevated to receive the ball, resulting in a turnover. Clark also was assessed a turnover minutes earlier when another lob pass sailed behind Shedrick and landed out of bounds.
The timing between Clark, a senior, and Shedrick, who ascended to the starting lineup following the graduation of center Jay Huff, clearly is lacking, especially considering the redshirt sophomore played in only 11 games last season. Last season, lob passes to Huff almost always ensured points.
Another turnover with 4.8 seconds left in the first half cost Virginia an opportunity to extend the lead and unfolded when the Cavaliers were moving the ball around the perimeter. Murray, however, passed into an empty corner, thinking a teammate was going to be in position for the catch.