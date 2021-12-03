For at least as long as Canaday, Kirchner and the six other seniors arrived at Severna Park, the boys have built camaraderie from traditions and time together. For every meet, for instance, the nucleus brings a Pillow Pet unicorn named “Butch,” who has been with the team for more than a decade and has donned a memento from each graduating class along the way. (In 2020, Butch wore a cape made out of a mask.)