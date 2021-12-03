“It’s kind of like a tradition, I guess, being part of something bigger, introducing something that’s kind of cool,” he continued. “And it’s kind of like art; the tree is just packed with shoes.”
In the midst of a dynasty forged by seniors, traditions and superstitions, the Falcons emerged last weekend atop the standings at the Nike Southeast Regional in Cary, N.C., for the first time since 2014, advancing to the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country National Championships in Huntsville, Ala., where they will run Saturday.
The meet serves as a stand-in for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), which was canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been one of our goals since freshman year; we talk about it a lot,” senior Chris Kirchner said of the national meet. “We have this thing where we put our season goals as our lock screen on our phones, and of course, ‘NXN’ has been in all our phones for a really long time now.”
For at least as long as Canaday, Kirchner and the six other seniors arrived at Severna Park, the boys have built camaraderie from traditions and time together. For every meet, for instance, the nucleus brings a Pillow Pet unicorn named “Butch,” who has been with the team for more than a decade and has donned a memento from each graduating class along the way. (In 2020, Butch wore a cape made out of a mask.)
There are also the smaller team bonding events; this year, before regionals, the boys all visited a local barbershop and got mullets, which they hope will catch on when the underclassmen are older. Among other customs: “pajama” and “suit-and-tie” themed prerace pasta dinners, Monopoly nights and — perhaps most functionally — training through 100-degree heat and equally uncomfortable winters.
The Falcons say all the bonding pays off, even in a largely individual sport.
“We get off the buses to places and people are staring because of all the success we’ve had,” senior Eddie Sullivan said.
The most important ritual, Sullivan said, has endured as long as the team’s institutional knowledge lasts: The final song on the bus ride home from every meet has to be Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
The boys hold modest expectations ahead of Saturday’s race, and though their loftiest goal is a top-10 finish, Canaday said it’s hard to gauge a placement just because the race is “uncharted territory” for the team. His personal goal is to shave 10 seconds off his fastest speed and run a sub-15-minute time.
Note: As the cross-country season winds down, there is one more significant national race at which several local runners will compete: the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, on Dec. 11 in San Diego. Yorktown senior Owen McArdle, Loudoun Valley senior Ava Gordon and McLean junior Thais Rolly are all set to participate there.
Read more: