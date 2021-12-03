The Wizards struggled at both ends of the floor, and the 15-point margin was their most lopsided home defeat, surpassing a nine-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 3. Washington dropped to 8-3 in its home building.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Unseld said when asked about his message to the team. “How many times do we have to have the same conversation about our approach, our energy, our composure? That’s probably the most frustrating thing; we’ve had the same conversation. And we always bounce back, which is terrific. But how do we sustain that? How do we not fall back into some of those things that we wind up falling into?”
Whatever the answer is, the Wizards did not find it Friday night. They dug themselves a 19-point hole at intermission after a lethargic second quarter. They scored just 17 points on 30 percent shooting in the period.
The Wizards’ defensive issues started earlier, especially in the paint. Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen scored 14 points in the first quarter off a flurry of drives to the rim for dunks and layups as Washington defenders were slow to switch off perimeter shooters. The Cavaliers (13-10) repeatedly exploited the Wizards on the pick and roll.
Offensively, a scoring drought that went from the 3:25 mark of the second quarter to 8:04 of the third quarter all but sealed the Wizards’ fate. The Cavaliers scored 19 straight points during the stretch. When the Wizards finally broke the run, the visitors went ahead and scored eight straight to make it a 27-2 stretch.
“They just wanted it a little bit more than we did,” Bradley Beal said. “They really just brought it to us and just hit and hit and hit. That run was crazy. We couldn’t sustain it. Couldn’t get stops. We were kind of discombobulated on defense. We weren’t doing anything like we were supposed to on either end of the floor.”
Cleveland was 5 for 8 from beyond the arc in third quarter alone, and its lead ballooned to 27 entering the fourth.
“We struggled to make shots, and that distracted us from our defensive focus,” Unseld said. “There’s built-up frustration whether it was you foul, no foul, no call. I’m not sure, but we’ve stopped competing with the composure. That’s what kind of pulled at our fabric, and we started unraveling.”
The Wizards were led by Deni Avdija, who scored 16 points off the bench. Beal scored 14 points in 27 minutes but shot just 6 for 17 from the field. Kyle Kuzma added 12 on a night when the team displayed no real offensive identity. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who entered the game averaging 14.1 points, took only one shot before halftime and only six in the game for five points.
“We’ve got a lot of guys trying to press the go button right now,” Dinwiddie said. “So somebody is going to not have the rock.”
The Cavaliers were led by Garland’s season-high 32 points and Allen’s 28, which matched his career high. Garland was a force, adding 10 assists and a career-high eight rebounds.
Things to know from Friday’s game:
Stopping Mobley
The Wizards were able to keep No. 3 overall pick and rookie of the year candidate Evan Mobely in check. He scored just six points on 3-for-12 shooting and had seven rebounds. He entered the game averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Centers struggle
Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell struggled after each enjoyed a bounce-back game Wednesday in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harrell (seven points, eight rebounds) failed to score in double digits for just the second time this season, and Gafford’s four points were his second fewest of the season. The Cavaliers feature a talented frontcourt with size that stymied the high level of energy that the pair have been showcasing early in the season.
Going back on the road
Friday’s game completed the brief two-game home respite. The Wizards now hit the road again to face Toronto, the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. From the day before Thanksgiving, the Wizards will end the year playing 14 of 19 games on the road.