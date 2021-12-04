In Smart’s second season with the Crimson Tide, Saban promoted him to defensive coordinator. He stayed in that role from 2008 to 2015, forging one of the longest tenures of any Alabama assistant under Saban. As most of the staff shuffled around him, Smart won four national titles at Alabama, becoming an attractive candidate for head coaching positions. He trusted he could develop more as a coach at Alabama, and specifically under Saban, than he could elsewhere. So he waited — until his alma mater called.