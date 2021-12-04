The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) are taking on Nick Saban’s No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) in the SEC championship game. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on CBS. Streaming options include FuboTV.