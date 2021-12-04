Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed the second-most points against them all season as the Blazers racked up 533 yards of offense.
Blazers junior quarterback Ivory Durham completed 22 of 32 passes for 348 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receivers Brian Saunds and Lio’undre Gallimore were dominant Saturday as Saunds reeled in 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns while Gallimore had three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
“(Durham), he’s a great player at the quarterback position. He’s very fast and explosive,” Graduate defensive back Myles Wolfolk said. “We had trouble containing him sometimes and other than that, we were just out of place a lot of times. We didn’t play disciplined football and we made mistakes that we haven’t been making usually in the previous games and it bit us in our butts.”
Bowie senior quarterback Ja’rome Johnson completed 14 of 28 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, but was hampered by a nagging ankle injury.
Johnson was also visibly frustrated with his own performance on the sideline as his offense went 4 of 13 on third down.
“I’ve been dealing with (the injury) for weeks now,” Johnson said. “By me playing, it’s just getting worse and worse every week, but some things you’ve got to do for your teammates. I’m gonna fight until the wheels fall off. That’s just the mind-set I’ve got and these people are family to me. I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do in my power to make sure everybody’s happy.”
With his team down 41-10, Johnson led one final scoring drive — connecting with Kwincy Hall for a 17-yard touchdown with 4:20 to go.
In addition to the late score, Hall hauled in five catches for 47 yards. Darious Bowman had four catches for 39 yards while Isaiah Rainey-Nix added three receptions for 50 yards with a touchdown.
Defensively, Jordan Carter led the Bulldogs with nine tackles, while Simeon Gatling and Wolfolk each had eight stops in the loss.
The Bulldogs managed to keep the Blazers out of the end zone much of the second half as field goals of 25 and 24 yards from Estin Thiele and a five-yard run from Seth McGill were the only Valdosta points scored after halftime.
The Blazers, who ran for 365 yards last week in their win over West Georgia, were held to 185 yards on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed, 28-10, at halftime as the Blazers hit on a 23-yard scoring strike from Durham to Saunds with 2:41 left in the half.
A 9-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Rainey-Nix capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive to cut the VSU lead to 21-10 with 5:47 left before the half.
The Bulldogs fell down 14-0 early as Durham connected on a pair of touchdown throws in the first quarter — finding Saunds for 26 yards just 3:30 into the game and then hitting Gallimore for 39 yards with 6:19 to go in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs got on the board with a 35-yard field goal by Alen Omerhodzic — capping a seven-play, 50-yard drive to make it 14-3 with 13:35 to go in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs tallied 135 yards of total offense in the first half while the Blazers went for 261 yards.
The Bulldogs finish the season having reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including its first NCAA Division II quarterfinals in program history.
“All in all, I’m so proud of these guys,” Wilson said. “We ran off 12 straight wins and we did some things in our school’s history that have never been done before. I’m really excited about where the team’s going, but we’ve got some more work to do.”