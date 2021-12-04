But this time, the sophomore could not deliver. His pass on fourth down fell incomplete, and the Lions stormed the field with a 35-27 victory.
Fullback Shon Reid’s 10-yard touchdown run held as the game-winning points, capping a breakout season for Carroll (13-1).
“This game right here means everything for our program,” Carroll Coach Rob Harris said. “Our program has been dragged through the mud and talked about for too damn long. These kids right here are special, and they embraced the doubt and now they are champions.”
Wilkins had tied the score with 20 seconds remaining in regulation by tossing a deep touchdown pass to senior wideout Winston Page. Roosevelt players and coaches stormed the field before the extra-point attempt, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that proved costly when the Rough Riders missed what would have been the game-winning kick.
“At the end of the day, discipline is just as important if not more than talent,” Harris said through tears. “I’m happy that they lost their composure and gave us a chance to win.”
The day also got off to a rocky start for the Rough Riders (11-2), who hailed Ubers to get to Georgetown’s Cooper Field when the wrong bus was sent to pick them up. The Turkey Bowl champs committed a fumble on the first play of the game, and Carroll returned it for a touchdown.
Roosevelt found its footing in the second quarter when Wilkins came in as a substitute and hit Jamal Edwards for a 40-yard touchdown on third and long to tied the score at 7. Roosevelt scored twice more in the quarter to lead 21-7 at halftime.
“Being able to come in there and instantly give our team a spark like that was special,” Wilkins said. “That’s something that you dream about doing in a game like this.”
Carroll made a quarterback change of its own that quarter, handing the reins to sophomore Kelvin Hewitt, but the results weren’t as immediate.
Everything clicked in the second half for the Lions, who scored 20 unanswered points. Hewitt initiated the resurgence when he took a quarterback sneak into the end zone late in the third quarter. On the next play, Carroll recovered a deep kickoff attempt after it awkwardly died in front of Roosevelt’s return man, and senior Elijah Solomon punched in a score to make it 21-19. Carroll forced another stop, then scored on a sneak from Hewitt to take a 27-21 lead with 11:19 remaining.
The Lions were fortunate to prevail following a wild finish.
Read more: