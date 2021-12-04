Everything clicked in the second half for the Lions, who scored 20 unanswered points. Hewitt initiated the resurgence when he took a quarterback sneak into the end zone late in the third quarter. On the next play, Carroll recovered a deep kickoff attempt after it awkwardly died in front of Roosevelt’s return man, and senior Elijah Solomon punched in a score to make it 21-19. Carroll forced another stop, then scored on a sneak from Hewitt to take a 27-21 lead with 11:19 remaining.