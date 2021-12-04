But that wasn’t the play that cost the Cowboys (11-2) a place in the top five nationally before bowl season.
Spencer Sanders threw four interceptions, and the first two led to short Baylor touchdown drives in the first half. In fact, none of the Bears’ scoring pushes required more than 47 yards. Baylor managed just 242 yards against coordinator Jim Knowles’ stout defense, but the Cowboys put their defense in a few too many vulnerable spots.
With Oklahoma State effectively knocked out of the title chase, Notre Dame (11-1) becomes the team that would benefit from the right team losing later in the day. And unlike Oklahoma State, the Irish won’t lose their position. After all, the longtime independent (except for last season) has conference title weekend off.
Winners
Texas-San Antonio. As building projects go, the Roadrunners are on a pretty good schedule. In just their 11th season of football, they picked up a conference title.
Bolstered by Sincere McCormick’s 204 yards and three touchdowns rushing, UTSA held off Western Kentucky, 49-41, to claim the Conference USA title Friday. Frank Harris threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (12-1), who sealed the victory with Jahmal Sam’s interception as time expired.
UTSA already has an invitation to the American Athletic Conference in hand, and it recently signed Coach Jeff Traylor to a 10-year contract extension. About the only problem for the Roadrunners this season was a loss to North Texas to close out the regular season. The response, though, was impressive; they led 42-13 early in the third quarter before the Hilltoppers (8-5) made things interesting in the closing minutes.
Utah. In another project a little more than a decade in the making, the Utes (10-3) claimed their first Pac-12 title Friday with a 38-10 clubbing of Oregon.
Combined with a 38-7 rout of the Ducks two weeks earlier, there’s little doubt Utah is the top team in the conference this season.
Coach Kyle Whittingham shepherded the Utes from the Mountain West, where they had three consecutive 10-win seasons and won a Sugar Bowl in 2008, to a power conference. After 5-7 seasons in 2012 and 2013, Utah has been the Pac-12′s most consistent program.
The Utes had six consecutive bowl appearances before last season, and also had four top-25 finishes between 2014 and 2019. They were 11-1 in 2019, and harbored playoff hopes entering the Pac-12 title game before losing to Oregon.
Utah returned the favor this year. Oregon was already out of the playoff hunt entering Friday, but the Utes never let the Ducks get into the game. Utah led, 23-0, at the half, giving up only 65 total yards before the break. From there, all it took was sound management to ensure the program would make its first Rose Bowl trip.
Baylor. The Bears (11-2) probably won’t end up in the playoff, but they still capped their improvement from last year’s 2-7 slog by besting Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game.
As a consolation prize, a likely trip to the Sugar Bowl isn’t bad.
Dave Aranda’s team was opportunistic in simply getting to the conference championship. After all, if Oklahoma had defeated Oklahoma State in last Saturday’s Bedlam game, the Bears would have been at home this week.
Particular credit should go to Baylor’s defense. Oklahoma State ran six plays from the Bears 1 (and another from the 2) in the fourth quarter and didn’t allow a touchdown. Baylor picked off four passes and held the Cowboys to 70 yards on 40 rushing attempts, a formula that sealed the Bears’ third Big 12 title and first via the conference championship game.
Loser
Oregon. Well, that went off the rails in a hurry. In mid-November the Ducks were 9-1 and very much in the national championship discussion thanks to an early victory at Ohio State.
Three weeks later, they have two ugly losses to Utah and could be on the verge of losing Coach Mario Cristobal to Miami.
The coaching situation is a possible problem for another day, but it had to be sobering for the Ducks to be humbled by Utah’s defense a second time. Oregon managed just three first downs in the first half, an underwhelming performance that ensured it would not wind up in the Rose Bowl (or elsewhere in the New Year’s Six structure) this season.