Talking basketball was easy for Manning, but he missed teaching players the game and the camaraderie inside a locker room. He said before this season that he reached out to Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon about an opening on the Terrapins’ staff. Manning and Turgeon played together at Kansas and have been friends ever since. They ran into each other at last season’s Final Four in Indianapolis and talked about Maryland. Manning liked the direction the program was heading under Turgeon, so he and his wife moved to Maryland to begin this new role as an assistant coach for the first time since 2012.