“[Polvara] was just telling me it’s my moment, to make the most of all the hard work we’ve all put in throughout the season,” Buck said. “And to send us to Cary.”
Buck approached the ball, the referee blew the whistle and, a few moments later, he was jumping into goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis’s arms as his teammates mobbed him. In a battle of two of the best defensive teams in the country, the No. 3 Hoyas outlasted the No. 11 Mountaineers, 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw, to advance to the College Cup in Cary, N.C., front of a record crowd of 3,027.
Georgetown was one of two teams nationally to have appeared in the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. But it was the Mountaineers, who had never reached this point in program history, who struck first on a goal by defender Frederik Jorgensen in the 16th minute.
Entering Saturday’s contest, West Virginia had allowed the sixth-fewest goals in the NCAA with 13 and only allowed one goal in its first two tournament games.
But Georgetown responded, applying pressure and keeping the ball in the Mountaineers’ half. Their best chance in the first half came in the 29th minute when forward Will Sands was tripped up by a Mountaineers defender in the box.
Georgetown fans lobbied for a penalty, but the referee allowed play to continue. In the first half, West Virginia picked up 11 fouls compared to Georgetown’s two.
Sands’s attacking nature didn’t result in a goal on that play, but it did in the 67th minute.
Streaking down the left side toward the screaming fans behind the West Virginia goal, Sands was fouled in the box by defender Aaron Denk Garcia, giving Georgetown a chance to tie the game. Polvara slotted the ball into the bottom left corner as Mountaineers goalkeeper Steven Tekesky dived to his right and Georgetown fans celebrated the tying goal.
By the end of regulation and two extra-time periods, the game had to be decided by penalty kicks and Nikopolidis, a senior, stopped two of the Mountaineers’ three shots while Georgetown went 4 for 4.
“This is our last game on the field, we wanted to end with a win,” Nikopolidis said.
Georgetown Coach Brian Wiese said he and his assistants had packed bags to get on a 5 a.m. flight Sunday to California to recruit if the team lost Saturday. Instead, his team will play Friday against the winner of Saturday night’s match between No. 2 Washington and No. 10 St. Louis.
“I’m so happy I get to unpack my bags,” Wiese said.
