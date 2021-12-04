Buck approached the ball, the referee blew the whistle and, a few moments later, he was jumping into goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis’s arms as his teammates mobbed him. In a battle of two of the best defensive teams in the country, the No. 3 Hoyas outlasted the No. 11 Mountaineers, 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw, to advance to the College Cup in Cary, N.C., front of a record crowd of 3,027 at Shaw Field in Georgetown.