“It’s the state playoffs,” Bulldogs Coach Mickey Thompson said simply. “It’s time to have him on the field every chance we get.”
In a 28-26 win over Richmond-area power Highland Springs on Saturday in Ashburn, Thomas’s efforts best exemplified a Bulldogs team (14-0) that has been hungry to win this game all season. The meeting with the Springers (10-4) was a rematch of last year’s Class 5 championship and the latest in a long and dramatic series.
Last spring, the Bulldogs capped an undefeated, nine-game campaign with a last-second victory in the state title game. Thomas, then a junior playing wideout, caught a Hail Mary heave on the last play of overtime to hand the Bulldogs the second state title in program history.
It was a breakthrough moment for the Bulldogs, who had made a painful habit of having their promising fall campaigns ended by Highland Springs come playoff time. The Bulldogs lost to the Springers in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 state championship games.
“It was intense week of practice,” Thomas said. “We usually play them in the title game, so that’s how we took it the whole week.”
The two teams faced off in the semifinals this year because of a rotation in regional pairings. Stone Bridge will play Maury, out of Norfolk, in the Class 5 championship next weekend at Old Dominion University.
On Saturday, Thomas threw for two touchdowns and senior running back Eli Mason added two more as the teams traded TDs all afternoon. In a taut, physical contest, the difference ended up being extra-point issues for Highland Springs. The Springers were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct after their third and fourth touchdowns, pushing back an extra point and two-point attempt respectively. Both were unsuccessful.
In a short but fiery news conference after the game, Springers Coach Loren Johnson was livid with the first of those two calls, saying his player did not spike the ball after a score.
“To come to Northern Virginia have their officials make a critical call … that takes momentum from the kids and steals points from the kids; it’s terrible,” Johnson said.
When told of Johnson’s comments, Thompson acknowledged the emotional feeling of the game and the consequential nature of those two calls. But he also emphasized his team is ready to move on to the next game, which will somehow mean even more than this one.
“It’s a big, emotion win that almost feels like we won a state championship,” Thompson said. “So we’re going to give our kids a day or two to enjoy it before we focus on Maury.”
Note: Broad Run beat Salem, 28-24, in a Class 4 semifinal game and will play Varina in the title game next Saturday at Liberty University. Brentsville District lost to Phoebus, 43-0, in a Class 3 semifinal.
