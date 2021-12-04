“I have decided to leave Presbyterian College to pursue other football interests,” he wrote. “I am proud that we were #1 in the Country in passing and #3 in the country in total offense at a school without scholarships and the 1st practice being only 4 weeks before the 1st game.”
Kelley previously spent more than two decades at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. His teams rarely punted, often blitzed and went for two-point conversions, and attempted onside kicks when the score was within three touchdowns.
NFL coaches called to discuss Kelley’s strategy while analytics types expressed admiration for his approach. New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said he was “probably the top high school coach in the country.” After winning 87.8 percent of his games over 18 seasons at Pulaski, Kelley in April was inducted to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
“With not punting and the onside kicks, I know I have a stat advantage,” Kelley told The Washington Post in 2015.
Presbyterian, a Pioneer League school that does not provide scholarships to athletes, knew of Kelley’s successes and eccentricities when it hired him in May, looking to improve a program that had gone 16-46 since 2015.
It didn’t happen, however. Presbyterian ended the season on a nine-game losing streak that started with a 72-point loss to Campbell University, and ended with a 39-point defeat to St. Thomas. In 11 games, his team punted just 13 times.