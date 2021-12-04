49ers at Seahawks: This game was the first to be flexed out of prime time this season, but the 49ers, who have won three in a row and four of their past five after a four-game skid, may be poised for a late run. They’ve rediscovered their running game, with Elijah Mitchell returning last week from a one-game absence following surgery to repair a broken finger to run for 133 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. However, they figure to be without Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver in the body of a running back, after he suffered a groin injury last week, when he became the first wide receiver in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season. The Seahawks are smarting after a 17-15 loss to Washington in which Russell Wilson’s potential tying two-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone with 15 seconds left.