While Arizona may have only two losses, the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are nipping at their heels for the NFC’s top seed. The playoff picture in both conferences is a jumble, but the Cardinals know this much: If they want to avoid a postseason game in Wisconsin in January, they must finish with a better record than the Packers, because Green Bay would hold a tiebreaker over Arizona after its head-to-head1 victory Oct. 28.
The Packers are on their bye week, so the Cardinals have to win to keep the upper hand. They aren’t the only ones with plenty at stake Sunday.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans
Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-9), 1 p.m., CBS
Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1), 1 p.m., CBS
Eagles (5-7) at Jets (3-8), 1 p.m., CBS
Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Chargers (6-5) at Bengals (7-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars (2-9) at Rams (7-4), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Washington Football Team (5-6) at Raiders (6-5), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Ravens (8-3) at Steelers (5-5-1), 4:25 p.m., CBS
49ers (6-5) at Seahawks (3-8), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Broncos (6-5) at Chiefs (7-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Chargers at Bengals: This marks the first meeting of Justin Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, and Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick, after they’ve already passed for 90 touchdowns in 47 games between them. As exciting as the Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase connection has been, the Bengals’ offense works best when running back Joe Mixon takes the pressure off the passing game, as he did with 165 yards rushing last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a 4-1 start, the Chargers have gone 2-4. Still, they are one of the three AFC West teams that trail the first-place Kansas City Chiefs by only a game.
Buccaneers at Falcons: Atlanta hasn’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record, but quarterback Matt Ryan said this week that he believes the team is “right in the mix” and “our best football is still in front of us.” Well, it could at least make life difficult for Tampa Bay if it continues to rely on Cordarrelle Patterson. He had 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus three catches for 27 yards, last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the Bucs’ victory last week over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Tom Brady moved into a tie with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for second on the all-time list with nine 30-touchdown seasons, trailing only Drew Brees, who had 10. Most remarkably, none of Brady’s 30-touchdown campaigns occurred until 2007, his eighth season in the league.
Colts at Texans: Lulled by the seductive lure of the forward pass, Indianapolis paid dearly for the decision to give star running back Jonathan Taylor only 16 carries among its 67 plays against the Buccaneers. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, had zero carries in the third quarter and finished with 83 yards and a late-game touchdown. Against a Houston run defense ranked 31st in the league, this seems like the ideal week to keep handing off to Taylor.
Late afternoon games
Ravens at Steelers: In 29 meetings since John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin have coached these teams, Tomlin’s Steelers have won 15. This one, though, feels different, mostly because it is becoming increasingly apparent that Pittsburgh is in need of a rebuild. Look no further than a blowout loss last week to the Bengals (who swept both of the teams’ meetings for the first time since 2009) that was the Steelers’ most lopsided defeat since 2016. The Ravens did what they needed to do last week to beat the Cleveland Browns — namely overcome Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions in a performance that left him saying he “looked like a rookie.”
49ers at Seahawks: This game was the first to be flexed out of prime time this season, but the 49ers, who have won three in a row and four of their past five after a four-game skid, may be poised for a late run. They’ve rediscovered their running game, with Elijah Mitchell returning last week from a one-game absence following surgery to repair a broken finger to run for 133 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. However, they figure to be without Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver in the body of a running back, after he suffered a groin injury last week, when he became the first wide receiver in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season. The Seahawks are smarting after a 17-15 loss to Washington in which Russell Wilson’s potential tying two-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone with 15 seconds left.
Jaguars at Rams: Ordinarily, this might not seem like much of a game. But the Rams — the team that traded away its future on a win-it-all-now gamble — have lost three in a row, with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing pick-sixes in each game. The Los Angeles running game was a non-factor last week against Green Bay, and Odell Beckham Jr. was little used until the Rams were in a 19-point hole late in the game. On defense, the plan was for Von Miller to add another dimension to a rush that features Aaron Donald. But the defense had fallen from fourth in efficiency in Week 8 to 19th as play ended Sunday. The Jaguars continue to be the Jaguars.
Sunday night
Broncos at Chiefs: Remember when the Kansas City defense was suspect if not downright inadequate? When last we saw the Chiefs before their Week 12 bye, their defense was shutting down the Cowboys’ offense (allowing 276 total yards and no touchdowns while forcing three turnovers). Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit has allowed fewer than 20 points in four straight games, all of which have been wins. That’s something the Chiefs hadn’t done since a five-game streak spanning Weeks 11 through 16 in 2019. But Denver has a defense, too, and it’s got some young talent. Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II had two fourth-quarter interceptions last week, one of which was a 70-yard pick-six of Herbert.