For now, Eager is certain that every offense in the NFL is underutilizing the pass, and that there is an optimal run-pass ratio for each team. Schwartz, of course, is skeptical de-emphasizing the run further would be effective, and he wonders whether new tracking data will one day illustrate what always he has felt. If an offense runs early, he said, perhaps a defensive lineman’s average speed per play declines by a half-mile per hour later in the game, making certain types of runs more effective.