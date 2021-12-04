Crounse threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and Northern’s defense shined in the second as the Patriots beat Linganore for their first state title.
“I came back to Northern to win a state championship with my friends, my boys,” said Crounse, who spent his junior year at DeMatha. “From day one, we knew that we were going to make it this far and win. To be able to top off the legacy of my brothers, it’s just a storybook ending.”
After he became Northern’s starter midway through his freshman season, Crounse felt pressure to finish the Crounse brothers’ quarterback lineage strong. The eldest Crounse brother, Tyler, lost with Patuxent in the 2A championship in 2012.
When Crounse’s father, Steve, left Northern to coach at DeMatha last year, Zach joined him. But Zach, a reserve at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power, returned to Northern in July to spearhead a run-and-shoot offense.
Coach Richard Holzer brought that system to the Calvert County program when it hired him in April 2020. Holzer played in the scheme at Hofstra in the early-2000s, and early in his coaching career he gathered as much film as he could find of the offenses run by former NFL and college coaches Mouse Davis and June Jones, who popularized the scheme.
Holzer thought he’d need to simplify the offense for his players. Instead, the Patriots (12-1) mastered it during the county’s condensed season this past spring and began pursuing the 3A championship in August.
When the Patriots arrived there, they jumped out to a 28-14 halftime lead against the Lancers (12-1) behind Crounse’s electric start. Wide receiver Cody Howard, who will play for Navy next year, caught two of Crounse’s four touchdown passes.
“This is the moment I’ve been working for since I was 8 years old,” said Howard, who soaked in the win by lying on his future home field. "It’s been a dream of mine, and I’m just glad we get to enjoy it together. It’s going to be hard to create a better memory than this, but we’ll see what happens.”
While Northern scored at least 32 points in nine games this season, its defense secured the victory by shutting out its Frederick County foe in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth down with 1:44 remaining, Northern running back Gavin Whittington rushed for five yards and a first down.
A few minutes later, Crounse, who posted 368 passing yards, grabbed the championship trophy and hoisted it toward the crowd.
“The youngest brother has all the reins right now," Crounse said with a smile.
