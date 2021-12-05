“I’ve loved the attitude,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said in his postgame news conference. “I’ve loved the defense. Our defense has, I think, stepped up and really played well — good, solid football. They’re attacking. It’s a great tempo-setter for everybody. The offense has been doing enough to grab a couple points and have some nice drives, with room to improve. We all have room to improve.”
The Chiefs, at 8-4, lead the Los Angeles Chargers by a game atop the AFC West. They’re tied for the best record in the AFC and are back in the chase for the No. 1 playoff seed. A fourth straight appearance in the AFC championship game and a third consecutive Super Bowl trip again seem possible. The Chiefs haven’t lost since Oct. 24, when they were 3-4 and were accumulating turnovers at an alarming and self-destructive rate.
“I think you’re seeing a team starting to come together,” safety Daniel Sorensen told NBC afterward, “playing as one, a lot of unity…. We’re really coming together as a team and playing our best ball right now, which is when it’s the most important.”
It wasn’t a huge night for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Mahomes ran for a first-quarter touchdown but didn’t have a touchdown pass. He threw his 12th interception of the season, matching his single-season NFL career high set in 2018 in his second pro season. He totaled 11 interceptions over the previous two seasons.
“I say it every week: We just didn’t execute at certain positions,” Mahomes said. “There’s throws I didn’t make. There were plays that didn’t get made. And then there were penalties at inopportune times. So, I mean, we had stuff there. We had plays that were open. We thought we did a good job of getting stuff going. And then we just didn’t finish drives.”
Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes for a modest 184 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had only three catches, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had two.
“We’re not finding ways to finish drives,” Mahomes said in his postgame news conference. “So definitely as a competitor, you want to be better. But I think when you win football games, you win football games, at the end of the day. And so for us, if we keep winning football games, the defense keeps playing the way that they’re playing [and] the offense, we really become who we know we can be, we’ll be a hard football team to beat.”
Kicker Harrison Butker had three field goals. And Sorensen scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 75-yard return of an interception of a pass by Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Chiefs have found a winning formula, and improved defense is a major part of it. They’ve surrendered a total of only 39 points over their past four games.
“This isn’t the first time that we’ve kind of felt like we’ve been the underdogs and needed to step up,” Sorensen said. “It’s been that way since we’ve been here. And I think we play our best football when our back’s against the wall and really need to step up as a defense. And you’ve seen us progress week in and week out as we continue to play better late in the season…. We’re playing good defensive ball in December when it matters the most and hopefully we can carry this through.”
Sorensen’s interception was one of three second-half turnovers for the Broncos. Bridgewater also threw another interception and the Broncos lost a muffed punt. In the first half, the Broncos had a failed fourth-down attempt that left them getting no points out of a 20-play, 11-minute drive.
They didn’t reach the end zone until Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams with a little more than five minutes remaining. The Broncos, at 6-6, are two games behind the Chiefs in the division race.
Reid improved his career coaching record in games immediately following bye weeks to 20-3. The Chiefs now have had a winning streak of at least five games in each of Reid’s nine seasons as their coach.
“I think we’ll continue to get better and better,” Mahomes said. “We’re still winning football games. We don’t want to get lost in that. We’re winning a lot of football games and we’re winning by pretty big margins. But we expect greatness from each other. And so we want to continue to get better as an offense and the defense continue to get better, and hopefully create a great football team.”
Mahomes said that, as he has matured in his career, he has come to appreciate victories such as this one.
“I’ve learned, kind of as my career has gone on, that you can’t caught up in like the hype and like the show of playing,” Mahomes said. “I’ve been in a lot of football games where we’ve scored a lot of points and lost. And I promise you, when you win football games like this, it feels a lot better…. And so you have to learn how to manage games. You have to learn how to win football games whenever it’s not pretty. I think we’ve done a great job of that this season.”
It’s undoubtedly far too little, far too late. But the Broncos finally reached the end zone with a 13-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to running back Javonte Williams.
The touchdown came on a fourth-and-seven play.
The Broncos failed on a two-point conversion try. (Chiefs 22, Broncos 9 with 5:12 left in the 4th quarter)
Teddy Bridgewater threw an interception returned for a touchdown by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen.
Sorensen raced 75 yards to the end zone after grabbing the ball on a fourth-and-two pass by Bridgewater from the Kansas City 27-yard line. He broke a tackle attempt by Bridgewater along the way.
Sorensen celebrated by holding the ball above his head with both hands as he crossed the goal line.
It was the third turnover of the second half for the Broncos. Bridgewater has thrown two interceptions and the Broncos lost a muffed punt. (Chiefs 22, Broncos 3 with 9:42 left in the 4th quarter)
The Chiefs turned a muffed punt by the Broncos into a field goal. Kicker Harrison Butker connected from 26 yards for his third field goal of the night.
But the Chiefs could have had more. They took over at the Denver 16-yard line after recovering the muffed punt on the final play of the third quarter.
Patrick Mahomes nearly threw an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, but his tipped pass fell for an incompletion.
Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for four yards on third and six. Coach Andy Reid then opted for the field goal rather than a fourth-and-two attempt from the 8-yard line. (Chiefs 16, Broncos 3 with 13:26 left in the 4th quarter)
Teddy Bridgewater threw an interception to halt a Broncos’ drive just across midfield. Bridgewater’s pass was grabbed by Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.
The interception came on a first-down play from the Kansas City 49-yard line.
The Chiefs took possession at their 33-yard line following an illegal-block penalty on Thornhill’s return. (Chiefs 13, Broncos 3 with 2:02 left in the 3rd quarter)
The Chiefs added to their lead with a 45-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.
The kick was set up by a 38-yard completion from Patrick Mahomes to running back Darrel Williams.
The Chiefs reached the Denver 26-yard line. But Mahomes threw incompletions on second and third downs.
The Broncos declined an illegal-shift penalty on the Chiefs on the third-down incompletion. (Chiefs 13, Broncos 3 with 5:35 left in the 3rd quarter)
Patrick Mahomes threw a tipped-ball interception on the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half.
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II grabbed the ball on the carom for the interception. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was unable to make the catch on a first-down throw by Mahomes from the Denver 32-yard line.
It was the 12th interception thrown this season by Mahomes, matching his single-season NFL high set in 2018 as a second-year pro. That was Mahomes’s first season as a starter.
He totaled only 11 interceptions over the previous two seasons. (Chiefs 10, Broncos 3 with 11:04 left in the 3rd quarter)
The Chiefs, trying to extend their winning streak to five games, lead the Broncos, 10-3, at halftime Sunday night in Kansas City.
The Chiefs managed a touchdown and a field goal on their first two offensive possessions of the game, then produced no points on their other two first-half drives.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 56-yard field goal.
The Chiefs didn’t have a turnover — a key for them — and Mahomes completed eight of 16 passes for 88 yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had only two catches and tight end Travis Kelce had just one.
The Broncos scored only on a 42-yard field goal by kicker Brandon McManus in the second quarter. They got no points out of a 20-play, 83-yard, 11-minute drive before the half. They converted twice on fourth down on that possession, but Coach Vic Fangio pressed his luck and it backfired, as the Broncos failed on a fourth-and-two attempt from the Kansas City 8-yard line.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected on eight of 18 passes for 111 yards. (Chiefs 10, Broncos 3 at halftime)
The Broncos held the ball for 20 plays and more than 11 minutes. They converted twice on fourth down and moved 83 yards.
And they got no points.
They were stopped on a fourth-and-two attempt from the Kansas City 8-yard line. Running back Javonte Williams was tackled for a one-yard loss.
Earlier, the Broncos converted on fourth and 1 from the Kansas City 46-yard line on a quarterback sneak by Teddy Bridgewater. They converted on fourth and seven from the 42-yard line on a 10-yard completion to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. (Chiefs 10, Broncos 3 with 1:09 left in the 2nd quarter)
The Broncos are on the board with a field goal. Kicker Brandon McManus provided a 42-yarder.
The Broncos finally got moving on their third offensive possession. Teddy Bridgewater had a 36-yard completion to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He also scrambled for nine yards and a first down on a third-and-eight play.
But the drive stalled with offensive pass interference and intentional grounding penalties on consecutive plays. (Chiefs 10, Broncos 3 with 13:34 left in the 2nd quarter)
The Chiefs increased their lead with a second-drive field goal. Kicker Harrison Butker connected from 56 yards as the ball bounced off the left upright and through.
He has made 25 straight field goal attempts against the Broncos.
The Chiefs reached the Denver 30-yard line but their drive stalled.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was thrown for a seven-yard loss on a second-down screen pass. Wide receiver Byron Pringle dropped a third-down screen pass. (Chiefs 10, Broncos 0 with 2:22 left in the 1st quarter)
The Chiefs have the early lead at home with an opening-drive touchdown. Patrick Mahomes ran for the touchdown with a 10-yard scramble.
He moved up in the pocket, worked his way to his right and reached the front corner of the end zone.
Mahomes completed five of seven passes for 52 yards on the 12-play, 72-yard march.
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Demarus Robinson each had two catches, while tight end Travis Kelce had one.
The Kansas City defense forced a punt by the Broncos on the game’s opening possession, sacking Teddy Bridgewater on third down. (Chiefs 7, Broncos 0 with 6:56 left in the 1st quarter)
The Chiefs will attempt to keep their recent upswing going when they host the Broncos in Kansas City on “Sunday Night Football.”
The Chiefs have won four straight games to improve their record to 7-4. They’re coming off their bye week and have not lost since Oct. 24. They’re back in first place in the AFC West as they attempt to reach a fourth straight AFC championship game and a third consecutive Super Bowl.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown only two interceptions during the four-game winning streak. He had nine interceptions in the season’s first seven games, and threw at least one interception in seven straight games, including the first victory in the winning streak.
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has a 19-3 career record in games immediately after a bye week.
The Broncos, at 6-5, are in the playoff chase. They’ve won three of their last four games, including a 28-13 triumph at home last Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to that game after injuring his right leg on a sack. He practiced fully during the week and is expected to play in this game.