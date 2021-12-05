Remember when the Kansas City Chiefs were struggling mightily this season and looked nothing like the team that has dominated the AFC in recent years?

Nope, no one else does, either.

The Chiefs continued their recovery, albeit in a slightly unfamiliar style. They ran their winning streak to five games by following the lead of their defense to beat the Denver Broncos, 22-9, on Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo.

“I’ve loved the attitude,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said in his postgame news conference. “I’ve loved the defense. Our defense has, I think, stepped up and really played well — good, solid football. They’re attacking. It’s a great tempo-setter for everybody. The offense has been doing enough to grab a couple points and have some nice drives, with room to improve. We all have room to improve.”

The Chiefs, at 8-4, lead the Los Angeles Chargers by a game atop the AFC West. They’re tied for the best record in the AFC and are back in the chase for the No. 1 playoff seed. A fourth straight appearance in the AFC championship game and a third consecutive Super Bowl trip again seem possible. The Chiefs haven’t lost since Oct. 24, when they were 3-4 and were accumulating turnovers at an alarming and self-destructive rate.

“I think you’re seeing a team starting to come together,” safety Daniel Sorensen told NBC afterward, “playing as one, a lot of unity…. We’re really coming together as a team and playing our best ball right now, which is when it’s the most important.”

It wasn’t a huge night for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Mahomes ran for a first-quarter touchdown but didn’t have a touchdown pass. He threw his 12th interception of the season, matching his single-season NFL career high set in 2018 in his second pro season. He totaled 11 interceptions over the previous two seasons.

“I say it every week: We just didn’t execute at certain positions,” Mahomes said. “There’s throws I didn’t make. There were plays that didn’t get made. And then there were penalties at inopportune times. So, I mean, we had stuff there. We had plays that were open. We thought we did a good job of getting stuff going. And then we just didn’t finish drives.”

Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes for a modest 184 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had only three catches, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had two.

“We’re not finding ways to finish drives,” Mahomes said in his postgame news conference. “So definitely as a competitor, you want to be better. But I think when you win football games, you win football games, at the end of the day. And so for us, if we keep winning football games, the defense keeps playing the way that they’re playing [and] the offense, we really become who we know we can be, we’ll be a hard football team to beat.”

Kicker Harrison Butker had three field goals. And Sorensen scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 75-yard return of an interception of a pass by Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Chiefs have found a winning formula, and improved defense is a major part of it. They’ve surrendered a total of only 39 points over their past four games.

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve kind of felt like we’ve been the underdogs and needed to step up,” Sorensen said. “It’s been that way since we’ve been here. And I think we play our best football when our back’s against the wall and really need to step up as a defense. And you’ve seen us progress week in and week out as we continue to play better late in the season…. We’re playing good defensive ball in December when it matters the most and hopefully we can carry this through.”

Sorensen’s interception was one of three second-half turnovers for the Broncos. Bridgewater also threw another interception and the Broncos lost a muffed punt. In the first half, the Broncos had a failed fourth-down attempt that left them getting no points out of a 20-play, 11-minute drive.

They didn’t reach the end zone until Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams with a little more than five minutes remaining. The Broncos, at 6-6, are two games behind the Chiefs in the division race.

Reid improved his career coaching record in games immediately following bye weeks to 20-3. The Chiefs now have had a winning streak of at least five games in each of Reid’s nine seasons as their coach.

“I think we’ll continue to get better and better,” Mahomes said. “We’re still winning football games. We don’t want to get lost in that. We’re winning a lot of football games and we’re winning by pretty big margins. But we expect greatness from each other. And so we want to continue to get better as an offense and the defense continue to get better, and hopefully create a great football team.”

Mahomes said that, as he has matured in his career, he has come to appreciate victories such as this one.

“I’ve learned, kind of as my career has gone on, that you can’t caught up in like the hype and like the show of playing,” Mahomes said. “I’ve been in a lot of football games where we’ve scored a lot of points and lost. And I promise you, when you win football games like this, it feels a lot better…. And so you have to learn how to manage games. You have to learn how to win football games whenever it’s not pretty. I think we’ve done a great job of that this season.”

Continue reading for more game details: