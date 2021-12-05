The committee, composed this year of eight athletic directors, one former longtime college football coach, three former college football stars and one media representative, got its ultimate persuasion from Alabama’s win over Georgia, which had spent two solid months as the unquestioned No. 1. That nudged Alabama ahead of Michigan, whose best win came against an Ohio State team that already had lost once. The Crimson Tide reached No. 1 just eight days after near-removal from playoff consideration, when it stared at a second loss, a 10-3 deficit against Auburn with 95 seconds left, a need to go 97 yards to tie the score, two third-and-long predicaments along that long way, and one fourth-and-long crisis to boot.