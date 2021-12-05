They’re fresh matchups: Alabama has not played Cincinnati since November 1990, when the Crimson Tide won, 45-7, to reach 5-0 lifetime against the Bearcats. Michigan and Georgia have not met since 1965, when Georgia claimed a surprising 15-7 win at Ann Arbor to stand 1-1 in that all-time non-series.
Alabama and Michigan spent Saturday besetting the committee with a thorny choice for No. 1, because Alabama shocked and throttled then-No. 1 Georgia, 41-24, in the SEC championship game, and Michigan mauled Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game. The Crimson Tide had defeated three teams certain to be ranked in the closing top 25 — Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas — while the Wolverines had beaten two — Ohio State and Iowa.
The committee, composed this year of eight athletic directors, one former longtime college football coach, three former college football stars and one media representative, got its ultimate persuasion from Alabama’s win over Georgia, which had spent two solid months as the unquestioned No. 1. That nudged Alabama ahead of Michigan, whose best win came against an Ohio State team that already had lost once. The Crimson Tide reached No. 1 just eight days after near-removal from playoff consideration, when it stared at a second loss, a 10-3 deficit against Auburn with 95 seconds left, a need to go 97 yards to tie the score, two third-and-long predicaments along that long way, and one fourth-and-long crisis to boot.
Notably, Cincinnati lived a dream often deemed impossible in a sport long heavy on snobbery from its moneyed kingdoms. It became the first team from the Group of Five, the less-wealthy sector of the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision, to gain permission for a playoff spot, and it did so because it fulfilled the only viable formula for such underlings, given their challenged strengths of schedule. It went unbeaten as of its 35-20 win Saturday over then-No. 21 Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game, and it pelted a strong Power Five team along the way — in this case Notre Dame, on the road, on Oct. 2.
Notre Dame (11-1) proceeded to flatter Cincinnati after that, winning out to finish No. 5 in the rankings.
The Bearcats graced the top four without a compelling counterargument because then-No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-2) lost the Big 12 championship game, 21-16, early Saturday to then-No. 9 Baylor (11-2), whose sixth-year safety Jairon McVea made arguably the best play of the national season on a fourth down from the Baylor 1-yard line with 24 seconds left. He chased running back Dezmon Jackson to the sideline from a difficult angle, creating just enough obstruction to make Jackson stop barely shy of the left pylon.
The berth for Alabama became its seventh in the eight seasons of the playoff concept, the first six berths having led to three national titles, two finishes as finalist and one as semifinalist. The berth for Georgia became its second, following upon 2017-18 when it took a No. 3 seed and made the championship game opposite Alabama. It made Georgia just the fourth team to make the playoff after not winning a conference in which it played.
The berth for Michigan became its first and ratified a dizzying recent ascent.
Just two opening kickoffs ago, the Wolverines seemed primed for a top-10 finish, a non-playoff New Year’s Six bowl berth and some pats on the head — at least to most everyone outside their locker room. As of their 42-27 manhandling of Ohio State on Nov. 27 and their mauling of Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, they seem primed for just about anything.
They became the first team to reach the playoff after missing out altogether on the Associated Press preseason top 25, and they ascended after finishing out of the top 25 entirely at the ends of 2014, 2017 and 2020. They had wound up No. 14 in 2015, No. 6 in 2016, No. 7 in 2018 and No. 14 in 2019.
Among playoff teams that had not won conferences, Georgia followed upon Ohio State in 2016, Alabama in 2017, and Notre Dame in 2020, of which only Alabama won a playoff game. (It won two that year.) Georgia became just the second team to reach the playoff after losing a conference championship game, following upon Notre Dame in 2020. Notre Dame also reached the playoff in 2018 without a conference championship, but did not play in a conference that year, as in almost all years.
Cincinnati completed a long climb to legitimacy for its fold, the Group of Five, a climb epitomized for a good while by UCF, which went unbeaten in regular seasons in 2017 and 2018 but finished No. 12 and No. 8 in the final rankings, partly because it had not defeated a lofty Power Five team such as Notre Dame. The highest Group of Five teams finished No. 20 in 2014 (Boise State), No. 18 in 2015 (Houston), No. 15 in 2016 (Western Michigan), No. 17 in 2019 (Memphis) and No. 8 in 2020 (Cincinnati).
Those 2020 Bearcats took the allotted major bowl bid for the top Group of Five finisher and came up one first down shy of draining the clock to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl last Jan. 1, losing 24-21 one year before both programs would turn up in the ensuing playoff.